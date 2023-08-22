AkzoNobel joins EVONOMY's Ecosystem, expanding powder coating offerings for Electrification applications
AkzoNobel's Interpon & Resicoat brands will be featured
Materials play a crucial role in the advancement of electrification, and AkzoNobel's solutions are helping OEMs achieve their challenging goals.”DETROIT, MI, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EVONOMY Group, a leader in Technical & Commercial services for Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, Electrification, and Software, and AkzoNobel, a global leader in powder coatings, announced that AkzoNobel's powder coatings will be featured in the Ecosystem offered by the Evonomy Brand.
— Anthony R. Giesey, SVP of Automotive & Mobility, Evonomy Brand
Evonomy will incorporate AkzoNobel's Interpon & Resicoat powder coatings into the Ecosystem which OEMs leverage to rapidly learn about solutions for Electrification applications including battery covers, cell housing, cooling plates, stator hairpins, magnet coatings, and armature insulation. "By joining our Ecosystem, AkzoNobel will further diversify the number of powder coating solutions we can highlight to OEMs worldwide," said Anthony R. Giesey, SVP of Automotive & Mobility for the Evonomy Brand. "Materials play a crucial role in the advancement of electrification, and AkzoNobel's solutions are helping OEMs achieve their challenging goals".
"We are excited to join forces with Evonomy to help design engineers at leading OEMs to better understand the critical role that powder coatings from AkzoNobel can play as a sustainable way of protecting batteries and associated components in electric vehicles" said Alan Alex, North America Commercial Director of AkzoNobel Powder Coatings.
ABOUT EVONOMY GROUP
EVONOMY Group provides Technical & Commercial services with industry-leading expertise in Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, Electrification, and Software. The Evonomy Brand delivers technical consulting services focused on reducing the time & cost which clients spend obtaining data & identifying solutions that meet their needs. Signature services include E/E Architecture Strategy (EAS), Functional & Performance Specification (FPS), and Component Selection Recommendation (CSR). The REPfirm Brand provides suppliers with Sales & Business Development representation services featuring a team of technical sales experts with highly-cultivated customer relationships for promoting sustainable growth.
ABOUT AKZONOBEL
AkzoNobel supplies sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that customers, communities – and the environment – are increasingly relying on. Its world class portfolio of brands – including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the globe. AkzoNobel is active in more than 150 countries and has set its sights on becoming the global industry leader. It’s what you’d expect from a pioneering paints company that’s committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.
For more information please visit www.akzonobel.com and www.interpon.com .
