Party official reaffirms Vietnam’s solidarity with Cuba

VIETNAM, June 9 - HÀ NỘI – Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Trương Thị Mai has reaffirmed the Vietnamese Party and State’s consistent policy of supporting solidarity with the just revolutionary cause and heroic struggle of the Communist Party and people of Cuba.

During a reception in Hà Nội on June 9 for member of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee and First Secretary of the Havana Party Committee Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar, Mai expressed readiness to share experience and provide practical support for Cuban people within her ability.

She suggested the Party Committees of Hà Nội and Havana work closely together and direct agencies concerned to turn plans into specific actions for the successful implementation of the recently-signed cooperation agreement for the 2023-2028 period, especially in areas of their strength such as agriculture, urban construction and planning, health care, tourism, industrial park management, foreign investment attraction and digital transformation.

Torres Iríbar informed the host about the socio-economic development and key agenda of the Havana Party Committee to realise the Resolutions of the eighth PCC National Congress.

He expressed his firm belief that under the leadership of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, the CPV and Vietnamese people will continue reaping greater achievements, leading the nation towards stronger and sustainable development.

The Cuban official thanked leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State for always creating favourable conditions for the development of relationship between the two capital cities, and providing support for the Cuban Party, State and people in general and Havana’s people in particular in improving social welfare, defending the revolutionary achievements, and steadfastly pursuing the goal of building socialism in Cuba.

The guest also briefed Mai about the two municipal Party Committees’ consensus on major orientations to improving the efficiency of cooperation in important areas between the two cities, saying that both sides agreed to share experience and offer practical support to each other and believed that their 2023-2028 cooperation agreement will yield substantial and positive results. VNS