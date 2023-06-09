Governor’s Special Hunt Auction Online for 2023

New Mexico – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, pursuant to 2007 legislation, has authorized the auctioning of eight big-game hunts to benefit the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF). NMDGF has partnered with New Mexico Ducks Unlimited (DU) to offer the New Mexico Governor’s Special Hunt Auction 2023 Online. Funds from the public auction support the Game Protection Fund and are used solely for NMDGF mission-related projects and programs.

The eight packages offered this year are up for auction now and will close on June 30 at 8 p.m. The hunts this year include:

Exotics Hunt Package including an either-sex oryx license and either-sex barbary sheep license.

Coues deer license in Game Management Units (GMUs) 23, 24, 26, or 27.

Elk license in GMUs 34 or 36.

Elk license in GMUs 16 A-E.

Elk license in GMU 55A Valle Vidal.

Mule deer license in GMU 2.

Mule deer license in GMU 4 or 5.

Pronghorn antelope license in any open GMU.

Distinct from the Enhancement Licenses, each authorization auctioned must correlate to an existing hunt code. The bidder must follow all rules, regulations and restrictions associated with the hunt code selected. These hunts allow the choice of an additional five consecutive days, before or after an existing hunt code’s established dates, to extend the length of the hunt. For a list of hunt codes, season dates and weapon choices, as well as all rules and regulations for big game hunts, please visit: https://www.wildlife.state.nm.us/home/publications/ and click on 2023-2024 Hunting Rules and Information Booklet.

DU is the world’s leader in wetland and waterfowl conservation. DU has conserved more than 5,000 acres of habitat across the state of New Mexico. These conservation projects continue to benefit multiple species of waterfowl and other wildlife. To learn more about Ducks Unlimited, please visit www.ducks.org.

Register to bid on any of these hunts and other great items offered by DU by visiting: Hunt Auction 2023 Online.