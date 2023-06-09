Submit Release
Four positions in EUPM Moldova for local staff

The recently launched European Union Partnership Mission in the Republic of Moldova (EUPM Moldova) is looking for Local National Staff to support its operations in Moldova.

The mission invites Moldovan citizens or people with valid residence and work permits according to Moldovan laws for positions of Assistant to Head of the Mission, Human Resources Management Assistant, CIS Technician (Helpdesk & Support), and Logistics Assistant (and Driver).

For specific eligibility criteria for each position please check the announcement.

The deadline for applications is 29 June.

EUPM Moldova was established by the EU on 24 April 2023 in response to a request from the Moldovan Government to support the Moldovan authorities in enhancing the resilience of the security sector in the areas of crisis management and hybrid threats, including cybersecurity and countering foreign information manipulation and interference.

