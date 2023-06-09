SpiritWorks Professional Learning Opportunity

The Maine Department of Education and SpiritSeries have partnered to offer Maine educators the opportunity to join an in-person professional learning opportunity. The SpiritWorks program is designed to increase the capacity for educators to deepen self and social awareness, a sense of belonging, and more, to strengthen their social and emotional knowledge and well-being.

Research supports the importance of educator well-being on the capacity for educators to support the well-being of students. Over two days spent at The University of Southern Maine’s Gorham campus, educators will experience the SpiritWorks Model. Over the course of the next nine months, educators will then spend 15 hours engaging with their learnings, understandings, and application of learnings from the summer institute through cycles of peer-to-peer coaching sessions, and group calls.

After participating in the 2-day institute, educators may then join the 9-month, SpiritYear program. The institute is also available as a stand-alone summer professional learning opportunity.

The opportunity to join the institute and the 9-month cohort is open to any educator; there is no requirement to then have one’s class participate in SpiritCorps or SpiritSeries.

2-Day Summer Institute:

Dates: June 28 & 29

June 28 & 29 Time: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. daily

Location: University of Southern Maine, Gorham, Bailey Hall

University of Southern Maine, Gorham, Bailey Hall Cost: $0 – Cost is covered through Maine DOE grant funding

Discover more about this summer institute and 9 month cohort, and Register here!

For more information: Dr. Christina O’Neal, SpiritSeries Director of Program Partnerships, coneal@spiritseries.org