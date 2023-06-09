Deesse Advances GameFi Landscape Through Web3 SPACE ID Name SDK Integration

/EIN News/ -- Tokyo, Japan, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking move for the GameFi and NFT space, Deesse, an esteemed NFT anime art game, announces its integration with Web3 SPACE ID Name SDK, solidifying user identities with unique .bnb names.

The volatile nature of the crypto market, coupled with the dynamic landscapes of GameFi and NFT, is a complex path to navigate. Unfazed by these uncertainties, Deesse continually looks for innovative opportunities and significant partnerships to maintain its notable stand in the Play-to-Earn space.



"We're thrilled to reveal our latest collaboration," CMO from Deesse stated. "We've successfully integrated our user management system with digital identities, now inclusive of .bnb names, thanks to Web3 Name SDK powered by SPACE ID."



This integration elevates the visibility and prestige of the Gaming Finance realm and, specifically, Deesse's NFT Anime art game. It promotes enhanced awareness among all players - existing and new - fostering an atmosphere of continual growth and improvement in vital areas of blockchain technology.



About SPACE ID



SPACE ID is crafting a universal name service network with a comprehensive identity platform for the discovery, registration, trading, and management of web3 domains. Established in April 2022, its vision is to be the bridge connecting decentralised identities with the real world through a universal domain name service.



The company launched SPACE ID 1.0 in August 2022, with a .bnb Name Service on BNB Chain. In just half a year, SPACE ID swiftly accumulated about 361,000 registrations and 168,000 unique domain holders, and the .bnb Name Service has achieved integrations with over 100 leading projects and protocols.



In 2023, SPACE ID is set to introduce SPACE ID 2.0. As the world delves deeper into the web3 era, decentralised identities are increasingly essential to any web3 presence. SPACE ID 2.0 seeks to centralise these identities, providing a one-stop solution in the ever-growing domain name providers market.

About Deesse

Deesse is a blockchain-enabled, idle Role-Playing Game (RPG) or Card Placement Game (CPG) that combines progress-based and skill-based features with a Play-to-Earn mechanic. This novel approach lets players earn tokens and NFTs within the gameplay. Deesse is accessible on both mobile applications and web pages.



In the pipeline, Deesse has some exciting developments, including a new NFT Sale OUT of GAME in collaboration with AMAZON KDP and the introduction of new Goddesses NFT characters IN GAME with new GAME scenarios.

