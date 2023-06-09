Wearable Devices Unveils Adaptable AI-Based Algorithm for Precise Gesture Learning

/EIN News/ -- YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), a technology growth company specializing in AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced a breakthrough in sensing technology, unveiling an innovative solution that incorporates adaptable artificial intelligence (AI), noise-resistant features, and precise gesture learning into the Company’s products. This efficient algorithm can decipher and respond to natural hand movements and gestures personally.

An effective wearable sensor-based AI system is one that can adapt to individual users and excel in low signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) environments. In line with this vision, Wearable Devices has developed custom recurrent neural networks capable of performing sensor fusion and fast adaptation through few-shot learning. The neural network's memory structure and parameter space have been meticulously tailored to align with the mechanics governing natural hand movements. This cutting-edge technology empowers users to effortlessly perform both short gestures, such as tapping, and long movements, such as drag and drop, with remarkable precision and efficiency.

“This remarkable achievement solidifies our position as a frontrunner in wearable technology innovation,” said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices, “By combining adaptable AI, functionality in low SNR scenarios, and precise gesture learning, Wearable Devices is revolutionizing the way individuals interact with digital environments. With an unwavering commitment to enhancing user experiences, our Company is shaping the future of wearable technology and paving the way for groundbreaking advancements across various industries.”

With this breakthrough development, Wearable Devices’ AI solutions revolve around low-resource and highly efficient memory structures. These structures effectively classify and regress natural movements, based on wearable sensors. While the technology excels in low-power wearable control systems, the datasets generated by these wearable sensors hold immense value and potential for designing advanced systems. The applications extend far beyond the realm of wearable technology, encompassing possible implementations in healthcare and advanced augmented reality (AR) control.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, the Mudra Inspire, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS”. For more information, please visit https://www.wearabledevices.co.il/.

