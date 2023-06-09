Organic Rice Protein Market to Surge at 18.1% CAGR, Fueled by Rising Demand for Nutritious and Sustainable Diets

Reports And Data

organic rice protein market size was USD 87.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period.

The global organic rice protein market size was USD 87.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period.” — Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Organic Rice Protein Market experienced a significant growth in 2020, reaching a size of USD 87.5 Million. Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, with a forecasted revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% during the forecast period. This optimistic outlook can be attributed to several key factors driving the demand for organic rice-based protein and the increasing adoption of nutritious and sustainable diets among consumers.

One of the primary drivers behind the growing popularity of organic rice protein is its ability to cater to specific dietary needs. As a lactose-free and gluten-free source of protein, it appeals to a wide range of consumers who may have dietary restrictions or sensitivities. This inclusive nature of organic rice protein has contributed to its increasing demand in the market.

Furthermore, the sports industry has also played a significant role in propelling the market forward. With the rising adoption of protein nutrition among athletes and fitness enthusiasts, organic rice protein has emerged as a preferred choice due to its nutritional benefits and sustainable sourcing. As a derivative of rice grown organically, it contains elevated levels of methionine and cystine, essential amino acids that are valuable for muscle recovery and overall performance.

Get A Sample Copy of The Organic Rice Protein Market Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/1319

Top Leading Players in Organic Rice Protein Market:

Nutrition Resources Inc. HealthWise, AIDP Inc., Golden Grain Group Ltd., Axiom Foods Inc., RiceBran Technologies, Shafi Gluco Chem Pvt. Ltd., Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd., The Green Labs LLC, Top Health Ingredients Inc., and Bioway (Xi’an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd.

Notable Innovation in Organic Rice Protein Market:

1. Expansion of Product Offerings: Companies operating in the organic rice protein market have expanded their product portfolios to meet diverse consumer needs. Beyond the traditional protein powders, manufacturers have introduced a wide range of organic rice protein-based products, including protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, protein snacks, and even protein-enhanced food products. This expansion of offerings provides consumers with more convenient and versatile options to incorporate organic rice protein into their diets.

2. Enhanced Taste and Texture: One of the challenges initially faced by organic rice protein products was the perception of an inferior taste and gritty texture. However, manufacturers have made significant strides in improving the sensory attributes of organic rice protein. Through advanced processing techniques and formulation optimization, companies have successfully enhanced the taste and texture of their products, making them more enjoyable for consumers.

3. Customized Formulations: Recognizing the diverse needs of consumers, some companies have started offering customized formulations of organic rice protein. These formulations are tailored to address specific dietary requirements, such as gluten-free, vegan, or allergen-free options. By catering to specific dietary restrictions and preferences, these customized formulations provide a personalized protein solution for individuals with unique dietary needs.

4. Clean Label and Transparency: With the growing demand for clean and transparent food products, companies have prioritized providing clear and concise labeling for their organic rice protein offerings. Clean label claims, such as non-GMO, organic, and sustainably sourced, are prominently displayed on packaging, allowing consumers to make informed choices. Additionally, some companies have implemented traceability measures to provide transparency regarding the sourcing and production processes of their organic rice protein products.

5. Value-Added Functionalities: To differentiate their products in the competitive market, manufacturers have incorporated additional functional benefits into organic rice protein formulations. This includes fortifying products with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other bioactive compounds to provide added health benefits.

Organic Rice Protein Market Segmentation:

By Protein Type Outlook-Rice Protein Concentrates

• Rice Protein Isolates

• Others

By Form Outlook-Dry

• Liquid

• By Application Outlook-Foods & Beverages

• Meat Substitutes & Extenders

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Sports & Energy Nutrition

• Dairy Alternatives

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Request A Customization of The Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1319

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

Explore Trending Reports:

Facial Mask Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/facial-mask-market

Palm Oil Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/palm-oil-market

Ornamental Fish Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ornamental-fish-market

Potato Chips Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/potato-chips-market

Wearable Payments Devices Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/wearable-payments-devices-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.