Altenew’s Podcast - A Listening Haven for Crafters Worldwide
The Craft Your Life Podcast with Altenew is a must-listen to for all crafters and crafting-enthusiasts!
The podcast's most popular episode features Jennifer McGuire and her story about being a talented engineer to a renowned crafter!
Altenew's story of innovation and inspiration is nine years in the making, and they're celebrating it with exciting events, blog hops, deals, and more.
Bridgett is just so fun, easy to get along with, and easy to talk to, so we had a great time! And Just this last weekend, we were both at Creativation together in Ohio. It was really fun!”NEW YORK, USA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crafting enthusiasts have a new reason to get excited - the Altenew Craft Your Life Podcast! The podcast, which has been going on since July 2020, features conversations with crafters from various backgrounds, offering insights into the industry and their personal journeys. It also gives its listeners all the juicy tidbits about Altenew's inside secrets, fun memories, and current events.
— Jen Rzasa, Altenew Vice President of Product Development
The Altenew Craft Your Life Podcast, hosted by Altenew's VP for Product Development, Jennifer Rsaza, is a boon for crafters who are looking for something to listen to while crafting without the need to be hands-on or view a screen. Each episode features a guest who shares their experience in the crafting industry, ranging from popular cardmakers to scrapbookers, stampers, and mixed media artists.
The 32nd episode of the podcast, will take you on a trip down memory lane as renowned crafter Bridgett Casey shares her favorite memories at the Creativation 2023, where Altenew recently bagged an award for best booth. Bridgett also discusses her latest crafting obsession and her awe at Altenew's latest layering die products.
What sets the podcast apart is its focus on the human side of crafting. While it is informative about techniques and products, it also delves into crafters' stories and personal experiences. Through these conversations, listeners get to know the person behind the art and the inspiring company that drives their creativity.
The podcast also provides a platform for crafters to share their stories and gain exposure in the industry. Listeners can gain inspiration from the stories of their favorite crafters and learn more about the different types of life experiences that bring people to crafting. By doing so, the podcast provides a platform for these talented individuals to gain exposure and connect with a wider audience.
With 32 episodes already available, the Altenew Craft Your Life Podcast has welcomed well-known crafters like Jennifer McGuire to share their stories. The podcast is available on different platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audible, and more.
Crafters who want to stay updated with the latest episodes can subscribe to the podcast and follow Altenew on social media. Some of its most popular episodes include crafty chats with Jennifer McGuire, Greg Cottrell from Concord & 9th, Altenew's own CEO, Nabil Rab, co-founder Tasnim Ahmed, and Operations Director Nicole Picadura.
With its availability on multiple platforms and a growing number of episodes, the podcast is a must-listen for anyone looking to get a glimpse into the crafting industry. It offers a unique perspective by focusing on the stories and personal experiences of crafters from various backgrounds and companies. Not only is it a podcast for crafters, but it is also a valuable resource for anyone interested in the crafting industry, as some guests also reveal marketing secrets, communication tactics, and storage solutions for crafters!
Overall, the podcast has become a platform for the industry's diverse community by providing exposure to established and emerging talent. Whether you're an experienced crafter or just starting, the Altenew Craft Your Life Podcast is a must-listen for anyone who wants to stay inspired and connected with the crafting community.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
