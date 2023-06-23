Get Back Inc Creates Vintage Industrial Lighting
Get Back Inc is a company founded by Tim Byrne, a designer with a deep-seated passion for creating vintage furniture, lighting, and decor.OAKVILLE, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get Back Inc is pleased to announce that they create vintage industrial lighting to complete the look for any home or business. They craft beautifully designed pieces that take individuals back generations with a vintage look and feel that stands the test of time.
Get Back Inc specializes in creating a vintage look and feel for furniture, lighting, and decor. Their pieces are built with high quality materials and excellent craftsmanship to create a vintage industrial look. The company has developed numerous designs to fit any room style, including candelabras, sconces, chandeliers, and more. They work closely with customers to build the perfect aesthetic look to enhance their property.
Get Back Inc is dedicated to creating vintage industrial furniture, lighting, and decor to create a visually appealing space in any home or business. Customers can order from an extensive catalog of options or place a custom order that allows them to customize their space while maintaining the vintage look and feel.
Anyone interested in learning about vintage industrial lighting can find out more by visiting the Get Back Inc website or calling 1-860-274-9991.
About Get Back Inc: Get Back Inc is a company founded by Tim Byrne, a designer with a deep-seated passion for creating vintage furniture, lighting, and decor. He has created a company manufacturing high-quality pieces that look fantastic in many homes and businesses. They work closely with customers to determine the best solutions for their desired look and feel.
Company: Get Back Inc
Address: 27 Main St., #4
City: Oakville
State CT
Zip code: 06779
Tim Byrne
Get Back Inc.
+1 860-274-9991
info@getbackinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram