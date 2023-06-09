Crinetics to Highlight Broad Pipeline at ENDO 2023

Endocrine Society President to Present Crinetics CEO with John D. Baxter Prize for Entrepreneurship

Two presentations will provide additional clinical evidence and patient-reported data for paltusotine, an experimental, once-daily, oral, small molecule somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of acromegaly. An upcoming oral presentation will review previously reported two-year data from the company’s ACROBAT Advance open-label extension study of paltusotine in acromegaly. The presentation will be delivered by Monica R. Gadelha, M.D., Ph.D., professor of endocrinology at the Medical School of the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and a principal investigator in the Phase 2 ACROBAT program. In addition to the maintenance of IGF-1 levels in Advance study participants, Dr. Gahelha will present an analysis of symptom control and other patient-reported outcomes as assessed using the Acromegaly Symptom Diary.

In addition, Crinetics will highlight the results of in vivo studies from preclinical programs developing: (1) a parathyroid hormone receptor type 1 (PTH1R) antagonist for the treatment of primary hyperparathyroidism; and (2) a thyroid-stimulating hormone receptor (TSHR) antagonist for the treatment of Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder that can cause hyperthyroidism and the associated thyroid eye disease (orbitopathy).

Additional details on the presentations are shown below:

Title: Oral, Once-Daily, Paltusotine (Non-Peptide Selective Somatostatin Receptor Subtype 2 Agonist) Therapy in Patients with Acromegaly is Associated with Long-Term Biochemical and Symptom Control and is Preferred Over Injectable Somatostatin-Receptor Ligands Date/Time: June 15th from 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM CT Location:

Oral Session OR01 - Neuroendocrinology: Molecular and Physiological Aspects Title:

Discovery and Characterization of Orally Bioavailable Nonpeptide Thyroid Stimulating Hormone Receptor (TSHR) Antagonists for the Treatment of Graves’ Disease Date/Time: June 16th from 12:00pm - 1:00pm CT Location: Poster FRI-546 in Session P54 - Thyroid Biology & Cancer: Thyroid Autoimmunity Title:

Effects of an Orally Bioavailable Nonpeptide Parathyroid Hormone Receptor Type 1 (PTH1R) Antagonist in Rodent Models of Primary Hyperparathyroidism (PHPT) Date/Time: June 17th from 1:00pm - 2:00pm CT Location: Poster SAT-182 in Session P66 - Bone and Mineral Metabolism: Hyperparathyroidism Title:

Effect of Hepatic Impairment on the Pharmacokinetics, Safety, and Tolerability of Oral Paltusotine, a Non-Peptide, Selective Somatostatin Receptor Subtype 2 Agonist Date/Time: June 17th from 1:00pm - 2:00pm CT Location:

Poster SAT-628 in Session P87 - Late Breaking Poster Abstracts Title: Waking Salivary 11-Hydroxyandrostenedione and Cortisone as a Novel Non-invasive Test for Adrenal Insufficiency Date/Time: June 18th from 8:00am - 9:30am CT Location: Oral Session OR30 - Adrenal Insufficiency and Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia

In addition, on June 15, 2023, the Endocrine Society’s president, Ursula B. Kaiser, M.D. will present R. Scott Struthers, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Crinetics, with the Society’s John D. Baxter Prize for Entrepreneurship for Dr. Struthers’ contributions to drug discovery and development in endocrine diseases. During the award session, Dr. Struthers will present a lecture titled, “Adventures Discovering Nonpeptide Oral Drugs Acting at Peptide Hormone Receptors.” The Baxter Prize was established in memory of Endocrine Society Past President John D. Baxter, M.D., a world-renowned scientist best known for being the first to clone the human growth hormone gene.

Commenting on the award, Dr. Struthers explained, “John Baxter, with one foot in his academic role and another in founding multiple companies, was an icon for the key role that entrepreneurship can play in advancing the field of endocrinology. At Crinetics, we share Dr. Baxter’s vision of harnessing the entrepreneurial spirit of world-class scientists and physicians to repeatedly discover, develop and deliver novel therapies for endocrine disorders with high unmet medical need. I would like to thank the Endocrine Society for awarding this prize, which is a testament to all of the groundbreaking work being done by the Crinetics team.”

The posters and oral presentations will be made available on the Crinetics website in accordance with the ENDO embargo policy. For attendees of ENDO 2023, Crinetics staff will be available to address questions and discuss pipeline programs at the company booth (#1623).

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Paltusotine, an investigational, oral somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist, is in Phase 3 clinical development for acromegaly and Phase 2 clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics has demonstrated pharmacologic proof-of-concept in Phase 1 clinical studies for CRN04894, an investigational, oral ACTH antagonist in development for the treatment of Cushing’s disease and congenital adrenal hyperplasia and for CRN04777, an investigational, oral somatostatin receptor type 5 (SST5) agonist in development for congenital hyperinsulinism. All of the company’s drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts.

