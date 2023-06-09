Stevia Market Forecasted to Register at a CAGR of 8.5% and Reach USD 1344.06 Million by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rising demand for low calorie sugar-based natural sweeteners and growing incidences of diabetes are factors driving stevia market revenue growth.

Stevia helps to control diabetes, aids in weight loss, regulates blood pressure, lowers cholesterol levels, aids in maintaining oral health, improves skincare.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATE, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report from Reports and Data, the global stevia market is expected to reach USD 1,344.06 million by 2030, with a revenue CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. The growth is being driven by the increasing demand for natural sweeteners in the beverage industry, as well as increased investments in R&D in the food and beverage industry.

The stevia market is also benefiting from a growing public awareness regarding healthier sugar alternatives, as well as an increasing incidence of diabetes and obesity. As a high-intensity sweetener, stevia is 200 times sweeter than sucrose and can be used to develop low-calorie products. It is also a natural sweetener that does not have any harmful effects and is used in various food and beverage products, including instant beverages. Additionally, the rising demand for plant-based natural sweeteners is contributing to the growth of the market.

Major Companies:

Cargill, Incorporated, Arboreal Stevia, Tate & Lyle, PureCircle, GLG Life Tech Corp., Sunwin Stevia International Inc., S&W Seed Co., Pyure Brands LLC, Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd., and Layn Natural Ingredients.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• In December 2020, Tate & Lyle, which is a food & beverage ingredient company, completed the acquisition of Sweet Green Fields (SGF), a global stevia producer with an approximate revenue of about USD 50 million in 2020. With this acquisition, Tate & Lyle strengthened its position as a leading provider of sweetening solutions.

• Powder segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Powder stevia has high sweetness and is easy to use and store. Powdered stevia does not leave a bitter after taste as stevia leaves and is highly soluble. It is widely used in beverage industry as natural sweetener owing to its nutritional value.

• Dry segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to increased application in food & beverage industry due to their natural sweetening properties. Stevia is a flavor carrier and can be a useful addition to instant beverage mixes. A pinch of stevia powder is equal to about one teaspoon of table sugar.

• Food & beverages segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to rising awareness regarding health benefits of natural sweeteners in food and beverages. Stevia provides numerous health benefits that have attracted the attention of manufacturers for the utilization of it in yogurt and other food items. It is also being used in the preparation of instant drinks such as tea and coffee.

The global Stevia market is segmented into:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further market segmentation

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

• Reb A

• Reb M

• Reb D

• Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

• Extract Powder

• Liquid Extract

• Leaves

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

• Beverages

• Bakery Products

• Confectionery Products

• Dairy Products

• Cereal-Based Products

• Tabletop Sweeteners

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics

• Other Applications

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

• In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

• What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

• In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

• Who are the major players in the market? What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

