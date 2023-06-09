Headphones Market Valuation to Hit USD 20.31 Billion at a CAGR of 2.2% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Growing demand for high-quality headphones for an effective audio experience is the key factor driving headphones market revenue growth.

Growing popularity of improved sound experiences among consumers along with the expanding music industry, mobile technology, and Internet usage are a few factors driving the market revenue growth. ” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATE, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report by Reports and Data, the global headphones market was valued at USD 16.70 Billion in 2021 and is projected to witness a revenue CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. The growth of the music & entertainment industry and the gaming industry are expected to be the primary driving factors behind the market's revenue growth

One of the key drivers of market growth is the increasing number of people who enjoy listening to music from different genres, including pop, hip-hop, rock, and EDM, while using headphones. Additionally, the popularity of important music videos and audio content is contributing to the market's revenue growth by attracting more viewers and listeners worldwide. The market may also experience growth opportunities from the development of 3D sound system headphones, which can provide users with a more immersive audio experience.

Major Companies:

Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, Samsung, Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Skullcandy.eu, Sony Group Corporation, Harman International Industries, Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Motorola Mobility LLC., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• The smart headphones segment revenue is expected to account for the largest share over the forecast period. Smart headphones are typically wireless and can connect to the phone, tablet, computer, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device. The features of smart headphones are numerous, but the functionality varies greatly between brands and models. Some of the most common hearable features include hands-free phone calls, touch-based controls, wireless charging cases, waterproof design, and others.

• The on-ear segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate over the forecast period. On-ear headphones are more popular since they can be produced using lightweight materials. In comparison to larger over-ear models, they offer a nice portable alternative. They also give the user a more open sound that is more natural. On-ear headphones fit directly against the ears, providing better sound than earbuds while being less big than over-ear headphones.

• The wired segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. There are many different styles and sizes of wired headphones available. These headphones are an excellent choice for people looking for basic headphones at a low price. Wired headphones are the best option for those who spend a lot of time at a desk. Office workers can connect their wired headphones and enjoy excellent sound quality when listening to music on their computer or mobile device. Wired headphones may even assist desk jockeys in completing their tasks more quickly than ever before.

• The noise canceling segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate over the forecast period. Noise-cancelling headphones improve listening to completely counteract the effect of distracting concurrent activity in the aviation environment, increasing the signal-to-noise ratio more than passive noise attenuating headphones. Active noise control is used by noise canceling headphones to block out lower frequency noise. Noise canceling headphones help travel, especially for those who take commuter trains or airplanes. During these times, they need to block out the outside noise so they can study, read, work, or sleep.

• The market in North America is expected to register the largest revenue share in the global headphones market over the forecast period. The demand for headphones with an ergonomic design is rising rapidly and is expected to continue to support the revenue growth of the market forecast period, especially in Canada and the U.S. Moreover, growing popularity of sports and leisure activities in the region is another factor encouraging manufacturers to offer earphones and headphones for exercises and sporting activities. Investments in R&D and ongoing product innovation are priorities for companies in the region. Additionally, the presence of significant industry players, including Apple Inc. and Bose Corporation are expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Further market segmentation

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Smart Headphones

• Non-smart Headphones

Headphone Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• In-Ear

• On-Ear

• Over-Ear

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Wired

• Wireless

1. Bluetooth

2. Radio Frequency

3. NFC

Feature Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Noise Canceling

• Water Resistance

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Online

• Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Gaming

• Music & Entertainment

• Virtual Reality

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Global Headphones Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Headphones industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Headphones market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global Headphones market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

