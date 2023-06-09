Medical Imaging Reagents Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Medical Imaging Reagents Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Medical Imaging Reagents Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers medical imaging reagents market analysis and every facet of the medical imaging reagents market. As per TBRC’s medical imaging reagents market forecast, the medical imaging reagents market size is predicted to reach a value of $18.24 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.7% through the forecast period.

The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the medical imaging reagents market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major medical imaging reagents market leaders include General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Lantheus Holdings Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bayer AG, Bracco SpA, Siemens AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Philips Healthcare, SA Laboratories André Guerbet, Li-cor Biosciences Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation.

Medical Imaging Reagents Market Segments

1) By Class: Contrast Reagents, Optical Reagents, Nuclear Reagents

2) By Technology: Nanoparticles, Fluorescent Dyes, Probes Radiopharmaceuticals, Fluorescent Proteins, Quantum Dots

3) By Modality: X-ray, CT Scan, Ultrasound, MRI Scan

4) By Application: Neurological Disorder, Cardiovascular Disorder, Cancer, Gastrointestinal Disorder, Musculoskeletal Disorder, Nephrological Disorder, Other Applications

5) By End User: Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostic Labs

These types of imaging reagents refer to the substances that are used by medical practitioners and researchers to enhance the visibility of the structures and organs to identify new development and diagnose or treat diseases. It is used to visualize structures or organs, allowing clinicians to better diagnose and identify diseases.

