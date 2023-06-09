Tactical Communication Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Tactical Communication Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the tactical communication market research. As per TBRC’s tactical communication market forecast, the tactical communication market size is predicted to reach a value of $26.82 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.2% through the forecast period.

The rise in government expenditure for military applications is expected to propel the tactical communication market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include L3Harris Technologies Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Thales Group, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Iridium Communications Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Aselsan A.S., Cobham Limited, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Datron World Communications, Hanwha Group.

Market Segments
1) By Product: Manpack Radios, Handheld Radios, Vehicular Inter-communication Radios, High Capacity Data Radios, Multiband Radios, Networking Radios, SATCOM, VHF And UHF Radios, Video Processors, Other Products
2) By Platform: Underwater Communication Systems, Airborne Communication Systems, Land Communication Systems, Shipborne Communication Systems
3) By Technology: Time Division Multiplexing, Next Generation Networks
4) By Application: Integrated Strategic Resources, Communication, Combat, Command And Control, Other Applications

These types of communications refer to military communications that take place on a battlefield, particularly during combat, and involve the transmission of information of any kind, primarily commands and military intelligence. It is used for the protection of extremely sensitive information and the preservation of regular communication.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Tactical Communication Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Tactical Communication Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix


Tactical Communication Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company

