Paraformaldehyde Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast to 2030

Reports And Data

Paraformaldehyde Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for paraformaldehyde experienced significant growth in 2021 and is expected to continue expanding at a rapid rate throughout the forecast period. Key drivers behind this growth in global market revenue include increased demand for paraformaldehyde in the agricultural sector, its growing use in fumigants, disinfectants, fertilizers, and pesticides, its rising application in pharmaceutical products, as well as its increased use in printing, photography, personal care and household cleaning products, and intermediate additives and compounds.

Paraformaldehyde, also known as PFA, is the smallest form of polyoxymethylene, which is produced through the polymerization of formaldehyde. When stored in a cool place, aqueous formaldehyde solutions form a white precipitate, which is paraformaldehyde. This substance is a poly-acetal and has a strong odor similar to formaldehyde. It can be transformed into formaldehyde gas through dry heating or into a formaldehyde solution by adding water along with an acid or base. High-purity formaldehyde solutions produced through these processes are widely used as a fixative in histology, pathology, and microscopy. Depolymerized paraformaldehyde is used as a disinfectant, fumigant, pesticide, and fungicide. Additionally, paraformaldehyde can be used to crosslink proteins with Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA), a specific technique for identifying the DNA regions to which proteins bind. Furthermore, paraformaldehyde serves as an alternative to aqueous formaldehyde in the production of resinous binding materials. These materials, when combined with phenol, melamine, or other reactive agents, are utilized in the manufacturing of particle board, plywood, and medium-density fiberboard.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/406

Major Companies in the Global Paraformaldehyde Market Include:

• Alfa Aesar

• Alpha Chemika

• Caldic

• Celanese

• Chemanol

• Ekta International

• Merck

• Yinhe Chemical

• Interatlas Chemical Inc.

• Hebei Yuhang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

• Nantong Jiangtian Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Jinan Xiangrui Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Stormmax ASSP Ltd.

• Chemicals Factory

• GFS Chemical

• Shanghai Orgpharma Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Changzhou Koye Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Linyi Ruifeng Machinery Co., Ltd.

• Asia Chemical Company

• Pure Chemistry Scientific Inc.

• Tianjin Yuanlong Chemical Industry Co.

Driving Factors of Paraformaldehyde Market

The paraformaldehyde market is influenced by several driving factors that impact its growth and demand. Some of the key driving factors include:

1. Increasing demand from various end-use industries: Paraformaldehyde finds applications in diverse industries such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, resins, plastics, and personal care products. The growth and demand in these industries directly affect the paraformaldehyde market.

2. Growing pharmaceutical industry: The pharmaceutical sector is a major consumer of paraformaldehyde. It is used in the production of various drugs, such as vitamins, antibiotics, and antihistamines. With the increasing population, rising healthcare expenditure, and the development of new drugs, the demand for paraformaldehyde is expected to grow.

3. Agricultural sector: Paraformaldehyde is utilized in the agrochemical industry for the production of pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides. As the demand for food continues to rise due to population growth, there is an increasing need for agrochemicals, thereby driving the demand for paraformaldehyde.

4. Resins and plastics industry: Paraformaldehyde is used as a raw material in the production of resins and plastics. It provides excellent binding and adhesive properties, making it valuable in the manufacturing of products such as plywood, particle boards, laminates, and coatings. The growth of the construction and automotive industries fuels the demand for resins and plastics, thereby driving the paraformaldehyde market.

5. Increasing use in personal care products: Paraformaldehyde is used in personal care products, including haircare, skincare, and cosmetics. It acts as a preservative and antimicrobial agent, ensuring product stability and safety. With the growing emphasis on personal grooming and hygiene, the demand for paraformaldehyde in personal care products is expected to increase.

6. Research and development activities: Continuous research and development activities aimed at exploring new applications of paraformaldehyde and improving its properties contribute to market growth. Advancements in technology and innovation open up opportunities for new applications, expanding the potential market for paraformaldehyde.

7. Geographical factors: The demand for paraformaldehyde varies across different regions based on factors such as industrialization, population, and economic growth. Developing regions, particularly in Asia-Pacific, are witnessing rapid industrialization and urbanization, which drives the demand for paraformaldehyde.

These driving factors collectively shape the paraformaldehyde market, and their influence is expected to continue driving the growth of the industry in the foreseeable future.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/paraformaldehyde-pfa-market

Detailed Segmentation in Our Report:

For the purpose of this report, the global paraformaldehyde market is segmented on the basis of purity, application, and region:

Purity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• 91%-93%

• 95%-97%

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Resins

• Agrochemicals

• Medical

• Photographic films

• Papermaking

• Paints & Coatings

• Oil field chemicals

• Lubricant additives

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/406

Thank you for reading our report. For more inquiry or query on customization, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get the best report suited to your needs.

Browse Our Related Links:

Cellulose Ether Market Size - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cellulose-ether-market

Polyether Ether Ketone Market Growth - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polyether-ether-ketone-peek-market

Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Market Trend - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/liquid-silicone-rubber-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.