Superhard Materials Market Size, Key Factors, Major Players, Growth Strategies, Trends, Forecast till 2028

Superhard Materials Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the global market for superhard materials was robust in 2020 and is expected to continue to grow steadily over the forecast period. The market revenue is expected to be driven by the rising demand for superhard materials in cutting, drilling, boring, and grinding applications in manufacturing industries. Additionally, the increasing use of these materials in various end-use industries, such as automotive, construction, transportation, chemical, and electronics, is expected to contribute to the revenue growth of the market.

The market for superhard materials is driven by several factors, including the materials' high hardness value, which is more than 40 gigapascals (GPa) according to the Vickers hardness test, their incompressible solids nature, high electron density, and high bond covalency. These materials are highly elastic and possess high thermal conductivity and mechanical strength, making them ideal for industrial applications. The rapid expansion and development of manufacturing industries and urbanization globally are boosting market revenue growth. The increasing demand for cutting tools and machinery in various industries, such as automobiles, construction, mining, oil & gas, chemical, and aerospace, is leading to a rise in demand for and adoption of superhard materials worldwide.

Superhard materials have various applications, including cutting wear-resistant tools and machinery, semiconductor fabrication, protective coatings, abrasives, polishing, etc. Due to their ability to shape and scratch any object, these materials are widely used in cutting, drilling, turning, boring, and grinding applications in manufacturing industries. Another major application of these materials is in the production of alternative energy. Major market players are focusing on increasing the production of quality products to meet rising demand from different industries.

Some major companies operating in the global superhard materials market are Element Six, Sandvik, ILJIN Diamond, Zhongnan Diamond, Huanghe Whirlwind, JINQU Superhard, Sumitomo Electric Industries, FUNIK, SF Diamond, Saint-Gobain, Zhengzhou Zhong Peng, Besco Superabrasives, Henan Yalong Superhard Materials, CR GEMS, and Anhui HongJing.

Driving Factors of Superhard Materials Market

The superhard materials market is driven by several factors, including the high hardness value of these materials, which is over 40 gigapascals (GPa) according to the Vickers hardness test. Superhard materials are incompressible solids with high electron density and high bond covalency, and possess high thermal conductivity and mechanical strength, making them ideal for industrial applications. The rapid expansion and development of manufacturing industries and urbanization globally are boosting market revenue growth.

Additionally, the increasing demand for cutting tools and machinery in various industries, such as automobiles, construction, mining, oil & gas, chemical, and aerospace, is leading to a rise in demand for and adoption of superhard materials worldwide. The use of superhard materials in cutting, drilling, turning, boring, and grinding applications in manufacturing industries is also expected to drive market revenue growth. Furthermore, the increasing use of superhard materials in various end-use industries, such as automotive, construction, transportation, chemical, and electronics, is expected to contribute to the revenue growth of the market.

Overall, the superhard materials market is being driven by the demand for quality products that are suitable for various industrial applications and the need to meet the growing needs of different industries.

Segments Covered in the Report:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

• Diamond

• Cubic

• Boron

• Nitride

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

• Monocrystalline

• Polycrystalline

• Composite

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

• Automotive & Transportation

• Building & Construction

• Chemicals & Petrochemicals

• Drilling, Mining & Quarrying

• Electrical & Electronics

• Others

Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

