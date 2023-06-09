Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market to Cross US$ 5,235.6 Million with a CAGR of 9.8% by 2030 | Optum, Health Catalyst

Healthcare predictive analytics holds great potential for improving patient care, enhancing operational efficiency, and reducing costs.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Healthcare Predictive Analytics market is projected to surpass US$ 5,235.6 million by the end of 2030, in terms of revenue, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period (2023 to 2030). Healthcare predictive analytics refers to the use of data mining, statistical modeling, machine learning, and other analytical techniques to analyze healthcare data and make predictions about future events, outcomes, or trends. It involves leveraging historical and real-time data to identify patterns, understand patient behavior, predict health outcomes, and make informed decisions to improve healthcare delivery and patient outcomes.

CMI has recently released the Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market study, which includes over 100+ market data tables, pie charts, and figures. The research assessment aims to analyze future trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to provide a forecast until 2030. The market study is segmented by key regions that are driving market growth. This section also outlines the scope of different segments and applications that have the potential to influence the market in the future.

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Competitive Analysis:

Know your current market situation! Not just new products but ongoing products are also essential to analyze due to ever-changing market dynamics. The study allows marketers to understand consumer trends and segment analysis where they can face a rapid market share drop. Figure out who really the competition is in the marketplace, get to know market share analysis, market position, % Market Share, and segmented revenue.

Players Included in Research Coverage:

★ Optum Inc.

★ Health Catalyst

★ Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

★ Medeanalytics Inc.

★ Mckesson Corporation

★ Oracle Corporation

★ Cerner Corporation

★ Information builders

★ International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Additionally, Past Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market data breakdown, Market Entropy to understand development activity and Patent Analysis*, Competitors Swot Analysis, Product Specifications, and Peer Group Analysis including financial metrics are covered.

Segmentation and Targeting:

Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioral information about business segments in the Healthcare Predictive Analytics market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market - the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behavior, and patterns.

By Application:

• Clinical Data Analytics

• Financial Data Analytics

• Administrative Data Analytics

• Research Data Analytics

By Component:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

By Deployment:

• On Premise

• Cloud Based

By End-User:

• Healthcare Providers

• Industry

• Research Institutions

Disease Prediction and Prevention: Predictive analytics can help identify individuals who are at risk of developing certain diseases or conditions based on their demographic, genetic, and lifestyle factors. By leveraging this information, healthcare providers can intervene early, implement preventive measures, and offer targeted interventions to reduce the risk of disease onset.

Patient Risk Stratification: Predictive analytics enables the identification of high-risk patients who are more likely to experience adverse health events, such as hospital readmissions, medication non-compliance, or complications. This information allows healthcare providers to proactively allocate resources, personalize care plans, and intervene to reduce the likelihood of adverse events.

Resource Optimization: By analyzing data on patient demand, utilization patterns, and resource availability, predictive analytics can help healthcare organizations optimize resource allocation. It can aid in predicting patient flow, hospital bed occupancy, staffing needs, and supply chain management, enabling more efficient resource utilization and cost savings.

Treatment Effectiveness and Outcomes: Predictive analytics can analyze patient characteristics, treatment regimens, and outcomes data to identify which interventions are most effective for specific patient populations. This information helps healthcare providers make evidence-based decisions, optimize treatment plans, and improve patient outcomes.

Fraud Detection: Predictive analytics can be used to identify patterns of fraudulent activities, such as billing fraud, insurance abuse, or inappropriate prescribing. By analyzing large volumes of healthcare claims data, predictive models can flag suspicious behaviors, enabling proactive fraud detection and prevention.

Population Health Management: Predictive analytics plays a crucial role in population health management by analyzing population-level data to identify trends, risk factors, and intervention opportunities. It enables healthcare organizations to target interventions, allocate resources, and implement preventive strategies at the population level to improve overall health outcomes.

Quality Improvement: Predictive analytics can identify performance variations and quality gaps in healthcare delivery. By analyzing data on clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction, and process measures, healthcare organizations can identify areas for improvement, implement quality initiatives, and monitor the impact of interventions.

