Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market to Cross US$ 3,601.7 Million with a CAGR of 44.8% by 2030 | NVIDIA Corp

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market market is projected to surpass US$ 3,601.7 million by the end of 2030, in terms of revenue, growing at a CAGR of 44.8% during the forecast period (2023 to 2030). Artificial intelligence (AI) plays a significant role in the field of digital genomics, offering powerful tools and techniques to analyze and interpret the vast amount of genomic data generated through high-throughput sequencing technologies. The integration of AI and digital genomics holds great promise for advancing our understanding of genetic information, improving disease diagnosis and treatment, and facilitating precision medicine. However, it is important to ensure the ethical use of AI, address potential biases, and maintain data privacy and security when dealing with sensitive genomic information.

CMI has recently released the Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market Market study. The market study is segmented by key regions that are driving market growth.

Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market Market Competitive Analysis:

Players Included in Research Coverage:

Players Included in Research Coverage:

★ NVIDIA Corporation

★ IBM

★ Microsoft

★ Fabric Genomics Inc.

★ Verge Genomics

★ MolecularMatch Inc.

★ SOPHiA GENETICS

★ PrecisionLife Ltd

★ BenevolentAI

★ Deep Genomics

Segmentation and Targeting:

Segmentation and Targeting:

Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioral information about business segments in the Artificial Intelligence in Digital Genome Market market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market - the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behavior, and patterns.



By Offering:

• Software

• Services

By Technology:

• Machine Learning

• Computer Vision

By Functionality:

• Genome Sequencing

• Gene Editing

By Application:

• Diagnostics

• Drug Discovery & Development

• Precision Medicine

• Agriculture & Animal Research

• Other Applications

Here are some ways AI is applied in digital genomics:

Genomic Data Analysis: AI algorithms and machine learning techniques are used to analyze large-scale genomic datasets, identifying patterns, variations, and associations within the data. This includes tasks such as genome alignment, variant calling, gene expression analysis, and identification of regulatory elements.

Variant Interpretation: AI can aid in the interpretation of genetic variants by integrating various data sources, including population genetics, functional genomics, and clinical databases. It can help prioritize and classify variants based on their potential impact on genes, proteins, and diseases.

Disease Diagnosis and Risk Prediction: AI models can be trained to predict disease risk based on genomic data. By learning patterns from large cohorts of genomic and clinical data, AI algorithms can identify genetic markers associated with specific diseases and provide risk assessment for individuals.

Precision Medicine: AI enables the development of personalized treatment plans based on an individual's genomic information. It can analyze genomic data to identify potential therapeutic targets, predict drug response, and optimize treatment options based on the patient's genetic profile.

Drug Discovery and Development: AI is used in computational drug discovery to identify novel drug targets, design drug candidates, and optimize drug properties. Genomic data, along with other omics data, can be integrated to predict drug efficacy and safety, accelerating the drug development process.

Genomic Data Privacy and Security: AI techniques can be employed to protect patient privacy and secure genomic data. Privacy-preserving algorithms and secure computation methods ensure that sensitive genomic information is anonymized and encrypted to prevent unauthorized access.

Clinical Decision Support: AI systems can provide clinicians with evidence-based recommendations by analyzing genomic data and correlating it with clinical knowledge. This assists in clinical decision-making, treatment planning, and patient management.

Genomic Data Visualization: AI can help visualize complex genomic data in intuitive and informative ways, aiding researchers and clinicians in understanding patterns and relationships within the data. This includes visualizations of genetic variation, gene expression profiles, and regulatory networks.

