Patient Portal Software Market to Cross US$ 2.2 Billion with a CAGR of 7.6% by 2030 | Napier Health, Allscripts Health

Patient Portal Software can improve patient engagement by empowering them with access to their health information, facilitating communication

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Patient Portal Software Market market is projected to surpass US$ 2.2 billion by the end of 2030, in terms of revenue, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2023 to 2030). Patient portal software refers to a web-based application that allows patients to access their personal health information and interact with healthcare providers and services online. It serves as a secure platform for patients to manage their health-related tasks conveniently and efficiently. Patient portal software aims to enhance patient engagement, improve communication between patients and healthcare providers, streamline administrative processes, and empower individuals to take an active role in managing their healthcare. It also promotes convenience and reduces the need for traditional paper-based interactions. Many healthcare organizations and medical practices implement patient portal software to facilitate efficient and secure communication with their patients.

CMI has recently released the Patient Portal Software Market Market study, which includes over 100+ market data tables, pie charts, and figures. The research assessment aims to analyze future trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to provide a forecast until 2030. The market study is segmented by key regions that are driving market growth. This section also outlines the scope of different segments and applications that have the potential to influence the market in the future.

★ Napier Healthcare Solutions Inc.,

★ Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

★ Curemd Healthcare

★ Athenahealth Inc.

★ Cerner Corporation

★ Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

★ GE Healthcare

★ Greenway Health LLC

★ Medfusion Inc.

★ Eclinicalworks LLC

★ PrognoCIS.

By Portal Type :

• Integrated

• Standalone

By Software Mode:

• Web/Cloud based

• On Premise

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

A growing number of EHR software vendors offer patient portals which allows patients to schedule appointments online. Aside from patient self-scheduling, patient portals come with a plethora of features that can help improve patient engagement for your practice:

Secure Messaging: Patients can communicate with their healthcare providers through secure messaging, allowing them to ask questions, seek clarification, or provide updates on their health condition.

Access to Medical Records: Patients can view their medical records, including lab results, radiology reports, visit summaries, and vaccination history. This access to health information promotes transparency and empowers patients to actively participate in their healthcare decisions.

Appointment Reminders: Patient portals can send automated appointment reminders via email or SMS, reducing no-shows and improving appointment adherence.

Prescription Refills: Patients can request prescription refills directly through the portal, eliminating the need for phone calls or visits to the healthcare provider's office.

Online Bill Payment: Patient portals often provide a secure platform for patients to view and pay their medical bills online, streamlining the billing process and enhancing convenience.

Educational Resources: Patient portals can offer educational materials such as articles, videos, and brochures to educate patients about their conditions, treatments, and preventive care measures.

Health Monitoring: Some patient portals allow patients to track and monitor their health metrics, such as blood pressure, blood sugar levels, or weight, by integrating with wearable devices or health monitoring apps.

Telemedicine Integration: Many patient portals have integrated telemedicine capabilities, enabling patients to schedule and conduct virtual appointments with their healthcare providers.

Appointment History and Scheduling: Patients can view their past and upcoming appointments, schedule new appointments, and make changes to existing appointments through the portal.

Care Plan Information: Patient portals can provide access to personalized care plans, including medication instructions, follow-up appointments, and recommended lifestyle changes.

✍𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

✍𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐲: Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

✍𝐒𝐖𝐎𝐓 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

✍𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲: Progression of key events associated with the company.

✍𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬: A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

✍𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: A list of key competitors to the company.

✍𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬: A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

✍𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬: The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years history.

