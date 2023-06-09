The Growing Demand for Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs): Energy-efficient and Sustainable Building Solutions

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need for cost-effective building solutions, improved thermal performance & structural efficiency in building construction are key factors driving global

Structural Insulated Panels Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for residential and commercial buildings with energy-efficient solutions” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Structural Insulated Panels Market size is expected to reach USD 611.8 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady growth of the market can be attributed to rising need for more cost-effective and energy-efficient building solutions with improved thermal performance and structural efficiency. The construction industry is increasingly utilizing structural insulated panels as these panels offer a variety of benefits over conventional stick frame construction materials. Construction time is significantly reduced with structural insulated panel homes as the process is more controllable and precise through the use of factory-produced pieces.

Structural insulated panels reduce onsite waste due to framing, which is another factor contributing to growing demand for these systems. Factory waste can also be minimized, and the material can be potentially recycled. Rising need to reduce energy consumption in buildings is also boosting demand as structural insulated panels are more energy-efficient as compared to stick frame constructions. The superior insulating abilities and airtightness of structural insulated panel construction are also driving increasing usage. Moreover, the ability of structural insulated panels to withstand shear and double shear forces without any deformation being caused under sustainable applied loads is increasing its utilization in the construction industry.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Kingspan Group

PFB Corporation

Owens Corning

Premier SIPS: Structural Insulated Panels

Enercept, Inc.

Extreme Panel Technologies

Clear Corporation

ALUBEL SPA

Foard Panel

Acme Panel

Others

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In July 2020, DuPont launched a new, reduced Global Warming Potential (GWP) styrofoam brand Insulation. The new product is expected to support modern, high-performance building design, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Wall segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising need for improved thermal performance and enhanced energy efficiency of buildings is driving demand for insulation of walls and supporting growth of the structural insulated panels market.

EPS panel segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The low water absorption rate of EPS prevents humidity and moisture, and as well as the corrosion of load-bearing system accessories, which is resulting in growing demand in the construction industry.

Residential segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the structural insulated panels market in 2020. Renovation of existing residential structures due to improving living standards of consumers in developing economies is augmenting demand for structural insulated panels for residential construction applications.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global structural insulated panels market in 2020. Presence of major players in the region such as PFB corporation, Owens Corning, Premier SIPs, Enercept, Inc., Foard Panel Inc., and Extreme Panel Technologies is expected to boost growth of the structural insulated panels market during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global structural insulated panels market on the basis of application, product, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Wall

Floor

Roof

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) Panel

Glass Wool Panel

Polyurethane

XPS (Extruded Polystyrene) Foam

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Residential

Non-residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Structural Insulated Panels market by 2028?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Structural Insulated Panels market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Structural Insulated Panels market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any queries regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

