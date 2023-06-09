Cognitive Electronic Warfare (CEW) Systems: Revolutionizing Electronic Warfare Capabilities

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need for Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled naval warfare systems for combatting dynamic threats is driving cognitive electrical warfare system

Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.1%, Market Trends – High demand for AI-enabled warfare systems from the European region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cognitive Electronic Warfare (CEW) System Market size is expected to reach USD 1,298.8 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 19.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen. Increasing cross-border tensions and disputes, territorial conflicts, and geopolitical instabilities are driving steady demand for AI-enabled warfare systems, which is driving global cognitive electronic warfare system market revenue growth.

Cognitive electrical warfare system includes cognitive systems such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms, for improving development and operation of Electronic Warfare (EW) technologies in military and defense applications. ML assists soldiers in responding to unforeseen dangers, whereas AI is mostly utilized to mimic human perception of learning, memory, and judgement. Cognitive systems can perceive, learn, reason, and interact with individuals and their environment in a natural manner, which is speeding up development and deployment of next-generation EW in threat detection, suppression, and neutralization technologies.

Applying cognitive systems to EW development aids military researchers in identifying patterns and formulating hypotheses, which can lead to significant improvement across various systems, as well as to anticipate critical mission demands. Revenue growth of the market is expected to increase rapidly due to rising need for AI in military applications and systems and increasing need for and importance of situational awareness of cognitive electronic warfare systems. AI can help armed forces to improve their multi-layer capabilities in dealing with various unexpected battleground scenarios or hostile settings. AI allows quick decision-making in both dynamic and sparse information environments.

Technical concerns with cognitive electronic warfare systems as well as issues with machine learning model interpretation are some major factors expected to restrain market growth. Evolving EW threats are driving urgent demand for more advanced vector processing, customized hardware for sensor interfaces, AI, neural networks, machine learning, and scalar processing for rapid and real-time analysis and decision-making.

Despite these obstacles, the global cognitive electronic warfare system market is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate throughout the forecast period owing to continuous improvements and advancements in airborne platforms systems used by armed forces around the globe. Necessity to modernize current warfare systems in the U.S. navy and air force is a key factor driving revenue growth of the cognitive electronic warfare system market and promoting expansion of airborne platforms in North America. Furthermore, electronic warfare system manufacturers are focused on improving existing warfare systems through continuous research & development into the regime. North America CEW system market revenue is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period owing to continued efforts by leading industry players to develop new products, stay ahead of the competition, and ensure preparedness owing to rising threats.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 14 May 2021, Teledyne Technologies announced completion of acquisition of FLIR System. This consolidation of FLIR, which is a major player in the field of unmanned airborne and unmanned ground systems, and Teledyne, which is a sophisticated service provider of underwater systems as well as the surface vehicle market, is expected to create a combined platform to offer unique solutions of complex operational problems.

Electronic intelligence derives information from non-speech or non-text electronic communications. As a result, employment of electronic signals and code languages as a means of communication guarantees that war strategies remain secret. As a result, for wide-area surveillance, early warning, communications, command, and control, modern military operations rely on satellite-based electronic warfare capabilities. Electronic intelligence is in high demand due to rising need for AI in military technologies, which is expected to fuel revenue growth of the electronic intelligence segment during the forecast period.

Defense systems are increasingly relying on airborne platforms as a result of ongoing innovation and advancements in aerial combat technology. For example, EA-18G Growler aircraft, which is critical to the U.S. navy's electronic warfare operations, continues to get funds to improve its capabilities. The U.S. Air Force is also looking at equipping its Boeing F-15 fighter with ‘cognitive electronic warfare’ capabilities. These measures are expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the segment during the forecast period.

UAVs are the most widely employed cognitive systems owing to cost-effectiveness, capacity to decrease risk of human personnel, environmental friendliness, and fast accessibility. Demand for attack drones and UAVs continues to increase in the field of cognitive electronic warfare systems due to growing trend of deploying UAVs in missions, surgical strikes, and other defensive operations. This is expected to boost revenue growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific cognitive electronic warfare system market revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to China taking significant measures to improve its military’s electronic warfare capabilities, communications, and information collecting. For instance, the Satellite Tracking and Communication (SATCOM) units, which are housed at the Mumian facility, on Hainan Island, have technologies that can be employed in EW. This location is also believed to be engaged in gathering Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), which refers to information obtained by intercepting and analyzing foreign signals or communication from satellites, radar, weapons platforms, and other electronic systems. Majority of assets in the area appear to be focused on gathering Communications Intelligence (COMINT), which is a subset of SIGINT, and that involves acquisition of conversations between individuals and organizations.

Some major companies in the global market report include Elbit Systems Ltd., BAE Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Textron Inc., Thales, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and Leonardo S.p.A.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cognitive electronic warfare system market based on capability, platforms, product, and region:

Capability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022–2030)

Electronic Attack

Electronic Protection

Electronic Support

Electronic Intelligence

Platforms Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022–2030)

Naval Platforms

Land Platforms

Airborne Platform

Space Platform

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022–2030)

Submarines

Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVs)

Fighter Jets

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Vehicle-Mounted

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022–2030)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Cognitive Electronic Warfare System market by 2030?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Cognitive Electronic Warfare System market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Cognitive Electronic Warfare System market?

What are the sales and price analysis of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

