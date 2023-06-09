Skin Antiseptic Products Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Global Skin Antiseptic Products Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 7% Between 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Skin Antiseptic Products Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global skin antiseptic products market, assessing the market based on its segments like formulations, types, applications, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analyses the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the basis of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 7%
Skin antiseptic products are an integral part of personal hygiene as they lower the chances of infection on a wound or surgical site. These products are rapidly increasing in demand due to the rising prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAI). HAIs are one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality. By lowering the number of germs on the skin, skin antiseptic products have proven to be effective in preventing HAIs.
Maintaining proper hygiene and limiting the spread of illnesses require ample personal cleanliness. Hence, the demand for skin antiseptic products is being aided by the rising awareness of personal hygiene. Consumers are making more informed decisions, as they become aware of the value of maintaining personal hygiene. Also, many households are now regularly using antiseptic solutions to prevent infections, and this pattern is anticipated to continue, driving the market growth.
Although alcohol-based skin antiseptics have been around for a while, they can irritate the skin, leading to dryness and cracking. As a result, skin-friendly alcohol-free antiseptics are gaining popularity among consumers and healthcare professionals, which is further propelling the skin antiseptic products market growth.
Skin Antiseptic Products Industry Definition and Major Segments
Skin antiseptic products are chemical agents that are applied on the surgical site to reduce the risk of infection. Particularly before medical or surgical procedures, they are used to eliminate or drastically reduce the number of germs that may cause infections on the skin's surface. They contain several active substances that have antibacterial effects, including alcohol, chlorhexidine, povidone-iodine, and hydrogen peroxide.
Based on formulation, the market is divided into:
Alcohols
Chlorhexidine
Iodine
Octenidine
Others
On the basis of type, the global skin antiseptic products market is segmented as
Solutions
Swab Sticks
Wipes
The various applications of skin antiseptic products are:
Surgeries
Spinal Surgeries
Joint Surgeries
Others
Injections
Spinal Injections
Joint Injections
Others
The major regional markets of skin antiseptic products include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Skin Antiseptic Products Market Trends
The increasing focus on reducing the extent of surgical site infections to prevent the conditions that can lead to morbidity is contributing to the demand for skin antiseptic products. Also, this trend is being supported by the rising number of surgeries and hospital admissions globally. Hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare institutions frequently employ skin antiseptic products, especially solutions, as they effectively eliminate bacteria and germs on the skin or surgical site. Moreover, various research and development activities are being conducted to test the antimicrobial efficacy of innovative skin antiseptic products and their combinations, benefitting the market in the coming years.
During the forecast period, North America is anticipated to continue to drive the market growth. The presence of major companies, the high rate of nosocomial infections, and the robust healthcare infrastructure in the region have been contributing to the regional market expansion.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global skin antiseptic products market report include
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Sage Products LLC
Schülke & Mayr GmbH
Ecolab Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
The 3M Company
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
