ALE-8-ONE BIDS FAREWELL TO SOLD-OUT PEACH AND HELLO AGAIN TO THE RETURN OF BLACKBERRY ALE-8 JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER
The success of Ale-8-One’s summer flavors is very much because of our loyal consumers. We are lucky to boast some of the most engaged and spirited fans out there...”WINCHESTER, KY, U.S., June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kentucky soda king Ale-8-One sells out of its’ newly limited release of Peach Ale-8 before the summer season even kicks off. The Winchester, KY-based manufacturer communicated to partners this week that all existing Peach product in retail circulation represents the last of the Brand’s inventory of this limited-release flavor.
The Brand’s retail focus will now shift to reintroducing last summer’s flavor sensation, Blackberry Ale-8. Scheduled to re-enter the market July 10th with a small batch release, Blackberry Ale-8 will debut again as a limited seasonal flavor. “Once it’s gone, it’s gone.”, says Ale-8-One CMO Kevin Price. The highly anticipated return of Blackberry Ale-8 comes right on the heels of the earlier-than-forecasted sell-out of Peach Ale-8. Ale-8’s successful back-to-back summer debuts further demonstrate the insatiable consumer demand that continues for the almost 100-year-old Brand’s products.
Ale-8 will kick off the return of Blackberry this weekend at the 2023 Beer Cheese Festival in Winchester, KY – another iconic Bluegrass tradition. With thousands of locals and visitors in attendance celebrating the very best in beer cheese, the annual event held in Ale-8’s backyard presents an intimate venue for vendors to interact with fans. Following this weekend’s festivities, Blackberry Ale-8 will also make a summer splash during Thursday Night Live on June 15th, 6:30-8:30 PM at the Fifth Third Pavilion in downtown Lexington, KY. The one-night-only special event is in partnership with iconic Lexington bourbon bar Bluegrass Tavern. The curated Blackberry Ale-8 themed happy hour will feature surprise guests, photo ops, merch giveaways, and a special Blackberry Ale-8 cocktail.
“The success of Ale-8-One’s summer flavors is very much because of our loyal consumers. We are lucky to boast some of the most engaged and spirited fans out there. We strive day in and day out to ensure we listen and deliver for them on quality, on innovation, and on the authenticity that has been a staple of the Ale-8-One brand for almost a century.” Kevin Price – Chief Marketing Officer, Ale-8-One
With Blackberry Ale-8 just around the corner, fans are encouraged to grab their four packs of Peach Ale-8 on shelves before retailers run out. We think Blackberry may be gone long before the summer ends! Visit http://Ale-8-One.com or follow @ale8one on social to stay updated on the Blackberry Ale-8 re-release and the rest of our upcoming Summer Event Series.
About Ale-8-One
Ale-8-One Bottling Company was founded in 1902 by G.L. Wainscott in Winchester, Kentucky and remains the oldest privately held bottler in the United States still owned and operated by the founding family. Ale-8-One soft drink has been bottled in green glass in Winchester since 1926. The only soft drink invented in Kentucky still in existence, Ale-8-One’s proprietary blend is flavored with ginger and citrus and contains less carbonation and fewer calories than conventional sodas. The company's founder and inventor, G.L. Wainscott developed the recipe, and to this day his great-great-nephew, Fielding Rogers, personally blends every batch of Ale-8-One. Ale-8-One is widely available in Kentucky, nationwide online, in Kroger stores throughout the Southeast, and at most Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores and at Fresh Market. http://ale8one.com/ @ale8one Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
