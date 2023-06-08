Hammerhead Energy Inc. Announces Voting Results on Election of Directors at Annual and Special Meeting

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammerhead Energy Inc. ("Hammerhead" or "HEI") (TSX: HHRS, HHRS.WT; NASDAQ: HHRS, HHRSW) is pleased to announce that on June 8, 2023, it held its annual and special meeting of shareholders. A total of 81,670,052 Class A common shares ("Common Shares"), representing approximately 89.77% of HEI's outstanding Common Shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.



At the meeting, shareholders approved the election of eight (8) directors of HEI to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of HEI, or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of Common Shares represented at the Meeting voted in favour or withheld from voting on each of the individual nominees as follows:

Name of Director Votes For Percent Votes

Withheld



Percent Bryan Begley 81,582,240 100.00 % 185 0.00 % J. Paul Charron 81,582,240 100.00 % 185 0.00 % A. Stewart Hanlon 81,346,072 99.71 % 236,353 0.29 % Michael Kohut 81,366,645 99.74 % 215,780 0.26 % James AC McDermott 81,582,240 100.00 % 185 0.00 % Jesal Shah 81,366,645 99.74 % 215,780 0.26 % Scott Sobie 81,366,645 99.74 % 215,780 0.26 % Robert Tichio 81,346,072 99.71 % 236,353 0.29 %

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Hammerhead Energy Inc.

HEI is a Calgary, Canada-based energy company, with assets and operations in Alberta targeting the Montney formation. Hammerhead Resources Inc., the predecessor entity to Hammerhead Resources ULC, a wholly owned subsidiary of HEI, was formed in 2009.

