Send us your feedback on toxic chemicals found in consumer products

Last week, we announced new regulations on several classes of toxic chemicals in products you use every day. That’s important because most consumer products are not required to be safety tested before going on the market.

Toxic chemicals in consumer products can escape into our homes, workplaces, and schools, and eventually make their way to our environment. That's why we have the Safer Products for Washington program. The program works in five-year cycles. In each cycle, we:

Identify toxic chemicals we're most concerned about.

Identify consumer products that are significant sources of these chemicals.

Determine if or how we need to regulate when these chemicals are used.

Adopt regulations to prevent pollution, reduce use of toxic chemicals, and increase product ingredient transparency.

We’ve identified the toxic chemicals we plan to study in the next cycle, and now we need to hear from you.

How to send us your feedback

We’re holding a public comment period to hear your thoughts and concerns. Here’s how it works:

Check out our draft report on chemicals we plan to prioritize. The report tells you more about the chemicals we chose, how we chose them, and why they’re concerning. Need to know more? You can attend our June 21 webinar to learn more about the chemicals in the report and ask questions. Go to the report’s public comment webpage for instructions on how to send us your thoughts.

What to include in your feedback

You can share your thoughts and concerns on anything in the report. Information that’s helpful to us includes:

Feedback on the report and the chemicals and chemical classes we identified.

Any chemicals to consider prioritizing instead of those listed in the draft report.

Your concerns about chemicals in products that you, your family, or your community use.

Information about how you use and interact with the chemicals on our list.

The public comment period is open through July 14. After it closes, we’ll consider all comments and may change the report based on your comments.