HALL'S BEER CHEESE DEBUTS ADDITIONAL VARIETIES AT RETAIL GIANT KROGER
Kroger has been a tremendous retail partner for us and this expansion of the Hall’s Beer Cheese retail line-up demonstrates Kroger’s continued support of the Brand and our long-term relationship.”LOUISVILLE, KY, U.S., June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hall’s Beer Cheese, an iconic Bluegrass staple and the 2022 Beer Cheese Festival Winner, spices up flavor offerings at Kroger stores. Hall’s is widely accepted as the original beer cheese brand that launched this specialty dairy category, and fans have been scooping up the Hall’s Original Snappy at Kroger for years. This announcement from Hall’s signifies a broader partnership between the retailer and its’ best-selling beer cheese brand, with Hall’s consistently outperforming peers in this category.
The updated Hall’s Beer Cheese retail line-up will kick-off at Kroger stores this coming weekend, featuring The Original Snappy and The Hot ‘N Snappy, with the newest “foodie” favorite Hall’s Benedictine spread set to launch in Kroger stores next week.
"Kroger has been a tremendous retail partner for us and this expansion of the Hall’s Beer Cheese retail line-up demonstrates Kroger’s continued support of the Brand and our long-term relationship. Kroger's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our own values, providing fans both confidence and convenience purchasing our spreads at their local Kroger store."
Kit Crase – Majority Owner, Hall’s Beer Cheese
About Hall's Beer Cheese:
What started as a spicy appetizer enjoyed by Central Kentuckians dining by the Kentucky River has developed into an internationally recognized brand. With earned placements in national publications like Taste of the South, Southern Living, The Wall Street Journal, Food Network, and VinePair, Hall’s enjoys a wide geography of consumer fans and is viewed by the industry as the pioneer for this consumable goods category.
The expanding suite of products from America’s best-selling beer cheese includes Benedictine, Savory Pimento, and Hot-n-Snappy, a snappier variety of the Original. Hall’s spreads can be found on shelves at select Kroger, Total Wine, Sam’s Club, Costco, Liquor Barn, Florida Circle K’s, and beercheese.com.
For more information about Hall's Beer Cheese and its full flavor portfolio, visit https://www.beercheese.com or follow them on Instagram @hallsbeercheese.
