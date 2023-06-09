Chrome Institute of Cosmetology Unveils State-of-the-Art Newtown Square Campus, Twice the Size at 15,000 Square Feet
Chrome Institute of Cosmetology Raises the Bar with Newtown Square Campus, a Sprawling 15,000 Square Feet FacilityNEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, USA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chrome Institute of Cosmetology is proud to announce that they have moved to a state of the art facility in Newtown Square, PA. The previous location was 7900 ft.² and this new space is 15,000 ft.²; allowing for more program offerings such as cosmetology, esthetician and master educator courses. Chrome Institute of Cosmetology is open to the public for student salon services at a fraction of the price compared to traditional salons. All services are done by students under the supervision of licensed cosmetology or esthetics instructors, giving attendees quality results from experienced professionals in training.
Chrome Institute of Cosmetology is family owned and operated and has been in business since 2019. They strive to create an inclusive learning environment where all brands are taught resulting in graduates being completely chair ready upon graduating from their programs; something not offered at exclusive schools in Pennsylvania! Chrome Institute also added back their evening Esthetician program, making it even easier for those with busy schedules to attend classes while still working full time jobs during the day.
Aside from their current programs, Chrome Institute will soon be accredited which will allow them access to title 4 loans for students who require financial assistance when enrolling into classes. As well as becoming accredited they are getting ready to launch a barbering course which will add yet another skill-set available through Chrome’s courses. Enrollment can happen daily and there is no waitlist so you can start your career right away!
Here are five reasons why attending Chrome Institute of Cosmetology should be taken into consideration:
1) Quality service at a fraction of the cost because all services are done by students supervised by licensed instructors
2) Inclusive learning environment with all brands being taught – resulting in graduates being fully prepared once entering into the workforce
3) Accreditation allows access to title 4 loans for students requiring financial aid 4) Barbering program coming soon – adding yet another skill set available through education 5) Flexible enrollment process – no waitlist & classes begin every 10 weeks!
For more information on how you can get started today please visit www.chromeinstitute.net or contact 484-222-4808.
