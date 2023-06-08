As one of the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms, Bitcp remains dedicated to expanding its charitable efforts and increasing the number of children it sponsors.

Bitcp Global Exchange, a prominent and forward-thinking American cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2017 by Ivy George and Divye Hernandez, continues to capture attention and admiration with its exceptional dedication to charitable causes and corporate social responsibility (CSR). With a strong focus on promoting love, responsibility, and care, Bitcp stands out among its peers with its outstanding child sponsorship program and commitment to making a lasting impact on the lives of those in need.

Bitcp embarked on this compassionate journey in 2018, inspired by a newspaper article that touched the hearts of its founders. Since then, Bitcp has remained steadfast in its commitment to sponsoring underprivileged children and provides opportunities for all employees willing to sponsor children, fostering a culture of love, responsibility and empathy within the organization. What sets Bitcp apart is the active involvement of its staff in the sponsorship process and the shared sense of fulfillment that comes with this incredible journey.





The Bitcp headquarters proudly displays a magnificent photos wall, adorned with heartwarming photos from the sponsored children, serving as a testament to the company's enduring impact. This visual representation not only highlights the lives touched by Bitcp's generosity but also inspires others to join in the noble cause.

In an exceptional display of support, Bitcp ensures that two employees are funded each year to visit their sponsored child in their respective countries. This tangible connection not only brings immeasurable joy to the children but also provides an enriching experience for the employees, creating lasting memories and reinforcing the importance of their efforts.

Presently, Bitcp employees sponsor 76 children. In addition to this additional 155 children from diverse regions around the world benefit from Bitcp's unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR).

In an era where organizations are increasingly recognizing the importance of corporate social responsibility, Bitcp stands as a shining example of an enterprise that goes above and beyond to contribute to the well-being of vulnerable communities. As one of the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms, Bitcp remains dedicated to expanding its charitable efforts and increasing the number of children it sponsors. The company has firmly committed a fixed percentage of its net profit to CSR initiatives, ensuring that its philanthropic endeavors do not compromise its competitiveness in the marketplace.





Bitcp encourages other companies, both within the cryptocurrency industry and beyond, to embrace a similar path, urging them to join the movement of spreading love, responsibility, and care. By promoting the visibility of its charitable actions, Bitcp aims to inspire organizations worldwide to make a lasting difference in the lives of those less fortunate.

