When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A
- Company Name:
- Wawona Frozen Foods, Inc.
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Organic Daybreak Blend 4lb bags of frozen fruit
Company Announcement
Dear Costco Member,
Costco records indicate that you, or one of your add-on members, have purchased Item #684779 Wawona Frozen Foods Organic Daybreak Blend, 4 LB (1.81 KG) between April 15, 2022, and June 26, 2022.
Wawona Frozen Foods, in cooperation with the FDA, is voluntarily recalling select lot codes of this product because the frozen organic strawberries in the Daybreak Blend may have the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A. Although Hepatitis A has not been detected in this product and there are no illnesses associated with the product, out of an abundance of caution, consumers should stop consuming the food and return it to their local Costco for a full refund.
The recall includes only the following Best if used by dates and lot codes (no other lot codes are affected by this issue):
|BEST IF USED BY
09/23/2023
|BEST IF USED BY
09/29/2023
|BEST IF USED BY
09/30/2023
|BEST IF USED BY
10/18/2023
|Affected Lot Codes:
|Affected Lot Codes:
|Affected Lot Codes:
|Affected Lot Codes:
|20082D04
|20088D04
|20089D09
|20108D04
|20082D05
|20088D05
|20089D10
|20108D05
|20082D06
|20088D06
|20089D11
|20108D06
|20082D07
|20088D07
|20089D12
|20108D07
|20082D08
|20088D08
|20108D08
|20088D09
|20088D10
|20088D11
|20088D12
If you have any questions, please call 866-534-9986, 8am – 5pm Pacific, Monday through Friday or visit www.wawona.com.
Sincerely,
William S Smittcamp
Wawona Frozen Foods
President