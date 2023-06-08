FRIDAY: Biden-Harris Administration Officials to Visit Detroit

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, White House Senior Advisor Mitch Landrieu, Congressman Shri Thanedar, and Mayor Mike Duggan will host a press conference to celebrate a new Detroit project funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, June 9, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s more than 33 million small businesses, and White House Senior Advisor to the President and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu will visit Detroit to highlight President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.



Administrator Guzman and Mr. Landrieu will be joined by Congressman Shri Thanedar (MI-13), Mayor Mike Duggan, and small business owner Tarolyn Buckles for a press conference on infrastructure developments in the Detroit community, made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.



This legislation has resulted in a historic $5.2 billion in funding for 208 infrastructure projects throughout Michigan. That includes $4.4 billion for in transportation projects, revitalizing Michigan’s roads and bridges, making them safer as people travel to work and school, and as businesses ship supplies and products across the globe.

Friday, June 9





WHO: SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman

White House Senior Advisor to the President and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu

Congressman Shri Thanedar (MI-13)

Mayor Mike Duggan

President and CEO of Onyx Enterprise, Inc. Project and Construction, Tarolyn Buckles

WHAT: Press Conference highlighting infrastructure developments in the Detroit community, made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.



WHEN: 12:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Location provided upon RSVP

HOW: Members of the media must RSVP for this event by emailing

Isabella.Ristuccia@sba.gov.

Members of the media are invited to attend but must RSVP in advance to Isabella Ristuccia at Isabella.Ristuccia@sba.gov. Please provide the full name, mobile numbers, and email addresses of any media personnel planning to attend.

