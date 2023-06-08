When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 08, 2023 FDA Publish Date: June 08, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A Company Name: Wawona Frozen Foods, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Organic Daybreak Blend 4lb bags of frozen fruit

Company Announcement

Dear Costco Member,

Costco records indicate that you, or one of your add-on members, have purchased Item #684779 Wawona Frozen Foods Organic Daybreak Blend, 4 LB (1.81 KG) between April 15, 2022, and June 26, 2022.

Wawona Frozen Foods, in cooperation with the FDA, is voluntarily recalling select lot codes of this product because the frozen organic strawberries in the Daybreak Blend may have the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A. Although Hepatitis A has not been detected in this product and there are no illnesses associated with the product, out of an abundance of caution, consumers should stop consuming the food and return it to their local Costco for a full refund.

The recall includes only the following Best if used by dates and lot codes (no other lot codes are affected by this issue):

BEST IF USED BY

09/23/2023 BEST IF USED BY

09/29/2023 BEST IF USED BY

09/30/2023 BEST IF USED BY

10/18/2023 Affected Lot Codes: Affected Lot Codes: Affected Lot Codes: Affected Lot Codes: 20082D04 20088D04 20089D09 20108D04 20082D05 20088D05 20089D10 20108D05 20082D06 20088D06 20089D11 20108D06 20082D07 20088D07 20089D12 20108D07 20082D08 20088D08 20108D08 20088D09 20088D10 20088D11 20088D12

If you have any questions, please call 866-534-9986, 8am – 5pm Pacific, Monday through Friday or visit www.wawona.com.

Sincerely,

William S Smittcamp

Wawona Frozen Foods

President