Letter of Support (LOS) Initiative

Serum and Plasma Biomarkers: Myosin Light Chain 3 (Myl3), Skeletal Muscle Troponin I (sTNI), Fatty Acid Binding Protein 3 (FABP3), Creatine Kinase, Muscle Type (CK-M, the Homodimer CK-MM)

Refer to Coalition Against Major Diseases Web Site

Exploratory Prognostic Biomarkers for Enrichment in Early Stage Alzheimer’s Disease Clinical Trials

Exploratory Prognostic Biomarkers for Enrichment in Early Stage Parkinson's Disease Clinical Trials

Exploratory Prognostic Biomarker for Enrichment in Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney

MRI, Computerized Tomography (CT), or Ultrasound (US) Biomarker: Total Kidney Volume (TKV)

Disease Activity Biomarker for use in Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC)

Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Medivation Inc., and Janssen Diagnostics, LLC

Monitoring Biomarker to Evaluate Drug-Dosing Compliance on a Dose-by-Dose Basis

FLUIDDA

Functional Respiratory Imaging (FRI) of Lung and Airway Structural and Functional Parameters Measured by Low-dose High-definition Volumetric Computerized Tomography (HDCT) Scans and Quantitative Imaging Technology