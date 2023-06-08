Grant awards and contracts highlighted at May EPC

DES MOINES— The Environmental Protection Commission will meet in Des Moines, Iowa on Tuesday, June 20.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. at the Wallace State Office Building, located at 502 E. 9th Street in Des Moines, IA 50319. The public can also attend via video conference or by phone. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/ rzo-uidn-tvg. To join by phone, call 631-618-4607, and enter the PIN code of 484 733 354 followed by the pound (#) sign. The meeting is open to the public. Written comments may be submitted up to one day before the meeting to Angie Clark at Angie.Clark@dnr.iowa.gov or to Angie Clark at DNR, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

Commissioners will be asked to approve the grant recommendations for the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund, among other grants and contracts.

The action items for the meeting:

Grant Funding for two Environmental Management System (EMS) Proposals (Packet Page 10)

Contract with The University of Northern Iowa, Iowa Waste Reduction Center (Packet Page 12)

Grant Agreement Amendment with Region XII Council of Governments-Iowa Waste Exchange (Packet Page 14)

Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund-FY2023 Intended Use Plan (Packet Page 18)

Contract with the State Hygienic Laboratory at The University of Iowa-2024 SHL Services in Support of the DNR Air Quality Bureau (Packet Page 100)

Contract with Linn County-Air Quality 28E Agreement (Packet Page 109)

Contract with Polk County-Air Quality 28E Agreement (Packet Page 117)

Contract with the University of Northern Iowa-Air Emissions Assistance Program (Packet Page 124)

Find the complete agenda and more information under the Environmental Protection Commission section of the DNR’s website.

Commissioners include: Harold Hommes, chair, Windsor Heights; Amy Echard, secretary, Farmersburg; Brad Bleam, Rockwell City; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Patricia Foley, Huxley; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; Roger Zylstra, Lynneville; and Mark Stutsman, Hills. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.