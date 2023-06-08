Glioma Treatment Market Estimated to Grow at 5.7% CAGR, Reaching US$ 7.51 Billion by 2031 | Transparency Market Research

The global market for glioma treatment is driven by technical advancements in molecular treatments, chemotherapy, and targeted medicines. Increase in surgical success rates and reimbursement regulations are anticipated propel the surgery segment

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global glioma treatment market size stood at US$ 4.39 Bn in 2021 and is likely to exceed US$ 7.51 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2022 and 2031.



Increase in the number of operations conducted throughout the world and technical advancements in chemotherapy, molecular treatments, glioma radiation therapy, and targeted therapies are likely to stimulate future market demand for glioma treatment.

The market for glioma treatments is also anticipated to be propelled by significant development potential in emerging economies such as Brazil, South Korea, and India. Patients are likely to feel more hopeful about receiving a successful treatment as a result of increased investments by both private and public entities and entry of numerous companies into the glioma treatment industry.

Regulatory approval of some molecules as late-stage pipeline drugs for treating glioma is anticipated to drive the global glioma treatment market. For instance, Adastra Pharmaceuticals' multikinase inhibitor zotiraciclib was given the status of orphan medicine by the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency on December 5, 2019. The effectiveness of this medicine in treating glioblastoma, the most prevalent glioma histology, is being examined in two phase 1b clinical studies of individuals.

Key Findings of Market Report

High-grade glioma is a highly lucrative segment due to increasing number of alternatives for diagnosing and treating glioma tumors of this grade. Majority of people with high-grade gliomas are adults and children. These are life-threatening tumors. Frequent radiation treatments, incorrect brain surgery, and different therapy are likely to drive market development. Manufacturers are placing a strong emphasis on the use of cutting-edge technology, which is expected to propel the global industry in the next few years.





In terms of treatment, the surgery segment led the global glioma treatment market in 2021. The trend is expected to continue from 2022 to 2031. The first course of action in treating majority of gliomas is typically surgery for removing as many tumors as possible. Gliomas can occasionally be surgically completely eliminated since they are tiny and simple to separate from the healthy brain tissue around them. The surgery segment is also anticipated to be driven by reimbursement rules that incentivize healthcare institutions to maintain high-quality infrastructure.



Global Glioma Treatment Market: Growth Drivers

Surge in the incidence of brain cancer and high awareness about the many forms of gliomas are likely to drive market expansion. Rise in human radiation exposure in recent times—which has resulted in a higher occurrence of brain cancer—and strategic partnerships for development of glioma therapeutic products are anticipated to propel the global glioma treatment market.



Global Glioma Treatment Market: Regional Landscape

North America led the global market in 2021. This can be ascribed to approval for novel glioma treatment products, increase in exposure to radiation, and rise in incidence of brain tumor. For instance, the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) reported data indicating that 23,820 people in the U.S. received a primary malignant tumor diagnosis in 2018. A majority (85%–90%) of primary CNS malignancies were brain tumors.



Global Glioma Treatment Market: Key Players

Global Glioma Treatment Market: Segmentation

Type

Low-grade

High-grade

Treatment

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Drug Therapy

Others



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



