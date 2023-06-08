Exclusive Brands Further Expands Cannabis Retail Footprint With Newest Location in Lapeer, Michigan

/EIN News/ -- Michigan’s First Adult-Use Licensee to Host Grand Opening Event in Lapeer on June 9th and 10th

ANN ARBOR, MI, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Exclusive Brands (“Exclusive Brands” or “Exclusive”), Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company composed of state-of-the-art retail locations, a processing and manufacturing facility, and licensed grow operations, as well as Michigan’s home to a breadth of iconic cannabis brands, announced today the highly anticipated grand opening of its newest adult-use dispensary location in Lapeer, Michigan. The store opening marks further exciting growth efforts for Exclusive Brands, as it expands its reach to better serve the local community.

The grand opening event will take place on Friday, June 9th, and Saturday, June 10th, at 111 W. Genesee St, Lapeer, MI 48446. To celebrate the grand opening, Exclusive Brands has planned an unforgettable experience for its valued customers. As a token of appreciation for the community, the first 50 customers on each day will receive a complimentary ounce.

"We are thrilled to bring Exclusive Brands to Lapeer and introduce our unique offerings to the community," said Narmin Jarrous, Chief Development Officer at Exclusive Brands. "We look forward to showcasing our dedication to premium products, exceptional customer service, and creating an unforgettable experience for our customers during our grand opening celebration."

During the grand opening event, Exclusive Brands will also be offering a buy-one-get-one sale on all products. This incredible promotion allows customers to explore a wide selection of top-notch products while enjoying fantastic savings. In addition to the exciting deals and promotions, Exclusive Brands will host a raffle for store credit, giving attendees a chance to win a valuable credit towards future purchases. Whether you're searching for premium cannabis products, accessories, or wellness items, Exclusive Brands has something for everyone.

Moreover, the grand opening celebration will be filled with entertainment and excitement. Exclusive Brands has prepared a range of engaging games and activities, ensuring an enjoyable experience for all attendees. Prizes will be awarded throughout the event, adding an extra layer of fun to the festivities.

For more information about Exclusive Brands, company developments, and the ever-growing portfolio of brands Exclusive works with, visit https://exclusivebrands.com/. Follow Exclusive Brands on Instagram at @exclusivebrandsmi.

About Exclusive Brands

Exclusive Brands is Michigan's leading vertically integrated cannabis company with a retail presence in multiple locations including the company’s flagship retail location in Ann Arbor, the first recreational marijuana retailer in the state. Exclusive also houses a strong portfolio of premier cannabis brands including Kushy Punch, Platinum Vape, Terpene Tanks, Neno’s Naturals, Church Cannabis Co., Strain Kings, Packwoods and more. Exclusive places the utmost importance on premium genetics and effectual grow techniques to provide Michigan, setting the standard for premium cannabis products. Exclusive’s cultivators maintain and manicure cannabis to the highest standards in the market, with a portion of the fresh flower processed in our state-of-the-art lab for their exclusive line of Terp Sugars, Sauce, Shatter, Budder, Batter, RSO, and Distillate. Exclusive Brands is committed to providing high-quality cannabis accessible and is driven by excellence. Visit https://exclusivebrands.com/ to learn more.

Media Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

CMW Media

Phone: 858-264-6601

exclusive@cmwmedia.com