AmeriCorps Invests $15.5 Million in Michigan to Improve Education and Health Equity

Michigan nonprofit organizations received AmeriCorps funding to advance health access and equity, improve educational outcomes and address climate issues

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, DC, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, in partnership with the Michigan Community Service Commission, announced more than $15.5 million in investments to strengthen Michigan communities.

Nearly two dozen local Michigan organizations have been awarded funds focused on improving educational outcomes in schools, making access to health care more equitable and addressing the climate crisis. This funding will support more than 1,000 AmeriCorps members as they tackle some of the state’s toughest challenges, including disaster services, economic opportunity, education, environmental stewardship, veteran services, education, health and public safety.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer praised AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers tackling some of biggest issues facing Michiganders every day.

“Michigan’s hardworking AmeriCorps members are on the ground every day in communities across our state, serving Michiganders and tackling some of the toughest challenges facing Michigan families,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We owe it to them to have their back and support them with the resources they need to carry out their vital mission. This $15.5 million investment will support AmeriCorps’ work to grow economic opportunity, protect natural resources, invest in health and public safety and help communities get back on their feet after natural disasters. Let’s keep working together to make a difference for Michiganders and build a state where everyone can envision a bright future for themselves.”

The $15.5 million – a $3 million increase from the previous year – includes Public Health AmeriCorps funding to increase health access in the state. Public Health AmeriCorps, a partnership between AmeriCorps and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is supported by a five-year, $400 million investment from the American Rescue Plan Act, created to help meet public health needs of local communities by advancing health equity and increasing access to care while also creating pathways to public health-related careers.

“AmeriCorps is proud to support more than 20 local organizations across the state of Michigan through a $15.5 million investment to improve education outcomes, increase health access equity, address the climate crisis and boost economic opportunities for Michiganders,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps.

These investments build on previous AmeriCorps funding – like the $7.1 million investment for the AmeriCorps program at Wayne State University focused on urban safety that has helped more than 75,000 Detroiters find opportunities to serve in their community.

“AmeriCorps members continue to make an impact on the state’s most pressing issues,” said Ginna Holmes, executive director, Michigan Community Service Commission. “The investment in service in Michigan will continue to improve the lives of residents across the state, ensuring more Michiganders have an equal opportunity to prosperity.”

During the last program year, AmeriCorps members and volunteers served 30,436 youth, treated 596 acres of public land, provided health services to 16,930 individuals, distributed 112,097 pounds of food and addressed a variety of other issues throughout the state.

The Michigan Community Service Commission utilizes service as a strategy to address the state's most pressing issues and empowers volunteers to strengthen communities. In 2022-2023, the Michigan Community Service Commission is granting more than $21 million in federal funds to local communities for volunteer programs and activities. Michigan’s AmeriCorps, Mentor Michigan and Volunteer Michigan are premier programs of the commission. The commission is housed in the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. For more information, visit Michigan.gov/volunteer.

