Fibroid Fighters Foundation Presents 50 Shades of Purple Fibroid Summit

Evening at Peter Norton Symphony Space Commemorates July Fibroid Awareness Month

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fibroid Fighters Foundation presents the 50 Shades of Purple Summit at the Peter Norton Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway, New York, NY, on July 27, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. to commemorate July Fibroid Awareness Month.



Fibroid Fighters Founder Yan Katsnelson, M.D., is joined by Cynthia Bailey as part of the star-studded evening to raise awareness of the critical need for research, education and funding for fibroid disease, which affects 26 million American women.



Billed as one of the most empowering Girls' Night Out events in 2023, the red carpet begins at 6:00 p.m., followed by special guest performances, a celebrity guest Q & A panel and giveaways. The summit is expected to draw 750 guests to engage with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.



Fibroid Ambassadors Cynthia Bailey (Real Housewives of Atlanta), Kym Lee (Celebrity Make-Up Artist), and Shay Johnson (Love & Hip Hop: Miami) share the spotlight to tell stories, tips on self-care, and education about fibroids as part of the Celebrity Guest Panel. Musical artist Lil' Mo will take the stage and join celebrity guests who are joining forces to bring awareness to fibroid disease.



The 50 Shades of Purple Summit will also feature Fibroid Fighters’ Founder Yan Katsnelson, M.D., who will share his experience raising awareness about fibroid disease and treatment advice.



“Awareness events, such as the 50 Shades of Purple Summit, help change the perception about uterine fibroids that affect 70 to 80 percent of women under the age of 55,” Katsnelson said. “Women stay silent about fibroid disease because they don’t want to undergo surgery. Fibroids are the most common cause of hysterectomy, the removal of the uterus. We want to tell women about less invasive treatments, such as uterine fibroid embolization (UFE), so they have more options for preserving their uterus."

Cynthia Bailey echoes Dr. Katsnelson's sentiment. Bailey continues to share her 14-year battle with fibroids to help other women learn about fibroids and her treatment using UFE. “I think a lot of times women, unfortunately, end up getting hysterectomies because of fibroids, and there are so many other choices. That’s one of the biggest things people need to know,” Bailey said.



Sponsors of the event include Planned Parenthood, Moore Promotions, United GMG, Antenna Satellite, and AMW PR. For more information about event sponsorship, visit https://www.fibroidfighters.org/about/event-sponsors/.



For tickets, visit SymponySpace.org. Early Bird Tickets at 35% off by using the promo code EARLYBIRD35 through June 30. For further information, contact https://www.fibroidfighters.org/.



About Fibroid Fighters



The Fibroids Fighters Foundation is a public welfare organization created to advance the cause of women’s health and the safe and effective treatment of uterine fibroids. Founders Yan Katsnelson, M.D., and Flora Katsnelson, M.D. set out on a mission to educate, inspire, support, and promote national awareness about the fibroid epidemic. Twenty-six million American women have been diagnosed with these benign tumors. Every ten minutes, 12 hysterectomies are performed. Information about supporting fibroid awareness and sponsorship opportunities, such as the 50 Shades of Purple Summit, can be found on the Fibroid Fighters’ website at www.fibroidfighters.org.

