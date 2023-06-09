Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market to Cross $2,676.16 Million Revenue by 2030

The global patient mechanical lift handling equipment market size is projected to reach $2,676.16 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Patient mechanical lift handling equipment is a vital component of modern healthcare facilities, providing safe and efficient transfer and mobility assistance for patients with limited mobility or those requiring assistance with movement. These specialized devices, such as patient lifts and hoists, are designed to reduce the risk of injury for both patients and healthcare providers during transfers, while also promoting patient comfort and preserving their dignity. The global patient mechanical lift handling equipment market size was valued at $1,241.04 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,676.16 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Patient mechanical lift handling equipment offers a range of benefits in healthcare settings. Firstly, it ensures the safety of patients and healthcare staff during transfers. These devices are equipped with sturdy frames, secure harnesses, and ergonomic handles, allowing for controlled and smooth movement of patients. By minimizing manual lifting and reducing the risk of strain or injury, mechanical lifts help protect the physical well-being of healthcare providers.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Baxter International Inc.

Gainsborough Specialist Bathrooms

Getinge AB

Guldmann Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Joerns Healthcare LLC

Savaria Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Sunrise Medical LLC

Winncare Group

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market research to identify potential Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Secondly, patient mechanical lift handling equipment facilitates efficient and dignified transfers for patients. These devices are designed to accommodate different patient needs, including transfers from beds to chairs, from chairs to toilets, and between other surfaces. The lifts are typically operated with ease by healthcare providers, allowing for quick and seamless transfers, which can enhance patient comfort and maintain their sense of privacy and dignity.

Overall, patient mechanical lift handling equipment plays a crucial role in modern healthcare settings by ensuring safe and efficient transfers, reducing the risk of injuries for both patients and healthcare providers, and preserving patient comfort and dignity. These devices have become an indispensable asset in healthcare facilities, contributing to improved patient care and enhancing the overall well-being of patients with limited mobility.

The Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Patient Mechanical Lift Handling Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

