TILT Holdings Announces Board Changes

D’Angela Simms Steps Down; Cannabis and Supply Chain Veteran Art Smuck Joins Board

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced that D’Angela “Dia” Simms stepped down from the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) and Arthur “Art” Smuck was appointed to the Board on June 7, 2023.



Dia Simms, a 20-year veteran in the spirits industry, stepped down from the Board to focus on her growing business. Art Smuck, a cannabis and supply chain expert, was appointed as a director to fill the vacancy.

Mr. Smuck previously served as the Chief Operating Officer at HERBL Solutions (“HERBL”), a California cannabis distribution and supply chain solutions company that serviced more than 850 storefront and non-storefront retail licensees and witnessed significant growth in less than three years. Before HERBL, Mr. Smuck was the Chief Executive Officer of FedEx Supply Chain, a subsidiary of FedEx focused on supply chain and third-party logistics.

“We’d like to thank Dia for her time and contributions while serving on the Board,” said Interim Chief Executive Officer Tim Conder. Dia’s need to transition off the Board at this juncture in her company’s business trajectory is understandable. However, we are pleased she has agreed to serve in an ad hoc advisory role as we work to establish ourselves as the leading platform to scale cannabis brands.”

Conder continued, “We also want to welcome Art as a new Board member. Art is an exceptional leader, and we believe he is the right person to serve on the Board and help guide TILT through its next growth phase. We look forward to leveraging his three decades of executive experience guiding organizations to achieve significant scale. His vast experience in supply chain management, both in and out of the cannabis industry, and his deep operational connections with premiere west coast brands will be a critical asset in our roadmap for strategic growth and profitability.”

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 37 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

