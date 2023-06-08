Submit Release
Concrete Pumping Holdings Reports Strong Second Quarter 2023 Results

Double-Digit Revenue Growth Drives Record Second Quarter

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBCP) (the “Company” or “CPH”), a leading provider of concrete pumping and waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., reported financial results for the second quarter ended April 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights vs. Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 (where applicable)

  • Revenue increased 12% to $107.8 million compared to $96.5 million.  
  • Gross profit increased 12% to $43.5 million compared to $38.9 million.  
  • Income from operations increased 27% to $13.2 million compared to $10.4 million.  
  • Net income was $5.6 million compared to $6.0 million.  
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.2 million or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to $5.6 million or $0.10 per diluted share.  
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 7% to $28.8 million compared to $27.1 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin1 at 26.7% compared to 28.0%.  
  • Amounts outstanding under debt agreements were $435.9 million with net debt1 of $429.3 million. Total available liquidity at quarter end was $100.4 million.

Management Commentary

“We delivered another strong quarter driven by continued growth in every segment, particularly double-digit increases in our U.K. operations and in Eco-Pan,” said CPH CEO Bruce Young. “In fact, Eco-Pan experienced another quarter of exceptional growth with a 26% increase in revenue as we continued to leverage the organic growth in our operations network and an expanded salesforce. Within our U.S. concrete pumping business, we continued to experience improvement in our commercial and infrastructure projects. However, above average precipitation and colder temperatures in most of our regions west of the Rockies, as well as Colorado, impacted sales as well as profitability given lower equipment utilization.

“Looking ahead, we anticipate ongoing growth in our infrastructure and commercial end markets given our expanded footprint and momentum with heavy commercial projects. Our focus remains on optimizing end market mix to continue to deliver strong top and bottom-line growth as we move into the peak summer construction season. We will also continue to focus on maximizing shareholder value by leveraging our unique operational capabilities, high-value service offering, and opportunistic, accretive M&A while strategically balancing our leverage. And, our ABL upsize this month to $225.0 million and five year extended maturity further enhances our ability to pursue accretive investment opportunities and support our overall long-term growth."

_____________
1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and net debt are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release and a reconciliation to their most comparable GAAP measures. As of the first quarter of fiscal 2023, adjusted EBITDA no longer includes an add-back for director costs and public company expenses.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 12% to $107.8 million compared to $96.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. The increase was attributable to strong growth across each of the Company’s segments as a result of organic growth from some higher volumes in certain regions coupled with improved pricing, as well as the acquisition of Coastal Carolina Pumping (Coastal) in August 2022. Revenue attributable to the Coastal acquisition was $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Gross profit in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 12% to $43.5 million compared to $38.9 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin was 40.3% compared to 40.4% in the prior year quarter. While there was stabilization of certain input costs, particularly in diesel fuel, this was offset by slightly lower equipment utilization as a result of inclement weather conditions affecting the fiscal 2023 second quarter, particularly in locations west of the Rocky Mountains.

General and administrative expenses in Q2 were $30.3 million, up $1.7 million from $28.6 million in the same year-ago quarter as a result of higher labor costs related to recent acquisitions. As a percentage of revenue, G&A costs were 28.1% in the second quarter compared to 29.6% in the same year-ago quarter.

During the three-month periods ended April 30, 2023 and 2022, the Company recognized gains of $1.2 million and $2.5 million, respectively, on the fair value remeasurement of its liability-classified warrants. The continued decline in the fair value remeasurement of the public warrants for both periods is due to the Company's share price being below the exercise price as the warrants get closer to expiring in December 2023.

Net income in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $5.6 million compared to $6.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Net income attributable to common shareholders in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $5.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to $5.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 7% to $28.8 million compared to $27.1 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 26.7% compared to 28.0% in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the severe winter weather impacts on operating leverage.

Liquidity

On April 30, 2023, the Company had debt outstanding of $435.9 million, net debt of $429.3 million and total available liquidity of $100.4 million.

On June 1, 2023, the Company amended and upsized its ABL Facility to, among other things, (1) increase the maximum revolver borrowings available to be drawn thereunder from $160.0 million to $225.0 million and (2) extend the maturity of the ABL Facility to June 1, 2028 (a five-year extension from closing). The $65.0 million in incremental commitments included the introduction of PNC Bank N.A. providing a new commitment of $50.0 million and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. increasing their existing commitment by $15.0 million.

Segment Results

U.S. Concrete Pumping. Revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 9% to $78.4 million compared to $71.8 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily due to revenue contribution in the second quarter of 2023 from the Coastal acquisition. Net income in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $0.5 million compared to $1.7 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $17.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 compared to $18.0 million in the prior year quarter.

U.K. Operations. Revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 13% to $15.2 million compared to $13.5 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact from foreign currency translation, revenue was up 22% year-over-year. The increase was primarily attributable to pricing improvements. Net income in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 improved to $0.9 million compared to $0.1 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $4.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 compared to $3.8 million in the prior year quarter.

U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services. Revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 26% to $14.2 million compared to $11.3 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was due to organic growth and pricing improvements. Net income in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 89% to $2.7 million compared to $1.4 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 39% to $6.5 million compared to $4.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

The Company continues to expect fiscal year 2023 revenue to range between $420.0 million to $445.0 million, Adjusted EBITDA to range between $125.0 million to $135.0 million, and free cash flow2 to range between $65.0 million and $75.0 million.

_____________
2 Free cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less net replacement capital expenditures less cash paid for interest.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its second quarter 2023 results.

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039
International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470
Conference ID: 13737461

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860. 

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1606786&tp_key=5a3a51cd75 and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.concretepumpingholdings.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through June 15, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13737461

About Concrete Pumping Holdings

Concrete Pumping Holdings is the leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented U.S. and U.K. markets, primarily operating under what we believe are the only established, national brands in both geographies – Brundage-Bone for concrete pumping in the U.S., Camfaud in the U.K., and Eco-Pan for waste management services in both the U.S. and U.K. The Company’s large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions that facilitate labor cost savings to customers, shorten concrete placement times, enhance worksite safety and improve construction quality. Highly complementary to its core concrete pumping service, Eco-Pan seeks to provide a full-service, cost-effective, regulatory-compliant solution to manage environmental issues caused by concrete washout. As of April 30, 2023, the Company provided concrete pumping services in the U.S. from a footprint of approximately 100 branch locations across approximately 20 states, concrete pumping services in the U.K. from approximately 30 branch locations, and route-based concrete waste management services from 19 operating locations in the U.S. and 1 shared location in the U.K. For more information, please visit www.concretepumpingholdings.com or the Company’s brand websites at www.brundagebone.comwww.camfaud.co.uk, or www.eco-pan.com.

ForwardLooking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “outlook” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance, including the Company's fiscal year 2023 outlook. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of recent inflationary pressures, global economic conditions and developments related to these conditions, such as fluctuations in fuel costs and the ongoing war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic, on our business; the outcome of any legal proceedings or demand letters that may be instituted against or sent to the Company or its subsidiaries; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the ability to complete targeted acquisitions and to realize the expected benefits from completed acquisitions; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-Q/A. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt and free cash flow, all of which are important financial measures for the Company, but are not financial measures defined by GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management also uses this non-GAAP financial measure to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, determining incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is also used in quarterly and annual financial reports prepared for the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that this non-GAAP measure provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating the Company’s ongoing operating results and in comparing the Company’s financial results with competitors who also present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income calculated in accordance with GAAP plus interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, transaction expenses, loss on debt extinguishment, stock-based compensation, other income, net, and other adjustments. Other adjustments includes the adjustment for warrant liabilities revaluation, extraordinary expenses and non-cash currency gains/losses. As of the first quarter of fiscal 2023, we have modified the method in which adjusted EBITDA is calculated by no longer including an add-back for director costs and public company expenses. Adjusted EBITDA in the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 is recast by $0.6 million and $1.3 million, respectively, for these expenses to reflect this change. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue for the period presented. See below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Net debt is calculated as all amounts outstanding under debt agreements (currently this includes the Company’s term loan and revolving line of credit balances, excluding any offsets for capitalized deferred financing costs) measured in accordance with GAAP less cash. Cash is subtracted from the GAAP measure because it could be used to reduce the Company’s debt obligations. A limitation associated with using net debt is that it subtracts cash and therefore may imply that there is less Company debt than the most comparable GAAP measure indicates. CPH believes this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to management and investors in order to monitor the Company’s leverage and evaluate the Company’s consolidated balance sheet. See “Non-GAAP Measures (Reconciliation of Net Debt)” below for a reconciliation of Net Debt to amounts outstanding under debt agreements calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Free cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less net replacement capital expenditures and cash paid for interest. This measure is not a substitute for cash flow from operations and does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, since certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt servicing payments, are not deducted from the measure. CPH believes this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to management and investors in order to monitor and evaluate the cash flow yield of the business.

The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and net debt to the applicable most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. However, the Company has not reconciled the forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance range and free cash flow range included in this press release to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the lack of predictability regarding the various reconciling items such as provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization.

Current and prospective investors should review the Company’s audited annual and unaudited interim financial statements, which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA, net debt and free cash flow differently and therefore these measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Contact:

Company:
Iain Humphries
Chief Financial Officer
1-303-289-7497		 Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Cody Slach
1-949-574-3860
BBCP@gateway-grp.com
   


 
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
             
    As of April 30,     As of October 31,  
(in thousands, except per share amounts)   2023     2022  
                 
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 6,643     $ 7,482  
Trade receivables, net     62,834       62,882  
Inventory, net     6,349       5,532  
Income taxes receivable     -       485  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     10,176       5,175  
Total current assets     86,002       81,556  
                 
Property, plant and equipment, net     429,154       419,377  
Intangible assets, net     129,835       137,754  
Goodwill     222,434       220,245  
Right-of-use operating lease assets     25,444       24,833  
Other non-current assets     1,973       2,026  
Deferred financing costs     1,437       1,698  
Total assets   $ 896,279     $ 887,489  
                 
                 
Current liabilities:                
Revolving loan   $ 60,947     $ 52,133  
Operating lease obligations, current portion     4,651       4,001  
Finance lease obligations, current portion     113       109  
Accounts payable     7,721       8,362  
Accrued payroll and payroll expenses     11,959       13,341  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     23,323       32,156  
Income taxes payable     746       178  
Warrant liability, current portion     1,302       -  
Total current liabilities     110,762       110,280  
                 
Long term debt, net of discount for deferred financing costs     371,172       370,476  
Operating lease obligations, non-current     21,069       20,984  
Finance lease obligations, non-current     112       169  
Deferred income taxes     76,125       74,223  
Warrant liability, non-current     -       7,030  
Total liabilities     579,240       583,162  
                 
                 
Zero-dividend convertible perpetual preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,450,980 shares issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2023 and October 31, 2022     25,000       25,000  
                 
Stockholders' equity                
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 55,015,572 and 56,226,191 issued and outstanding as of April 30, 2023 and October 31, 2022, respectively     6       6  
Additional paid-in capital     381,599       379,395  
Treasury stock     (12,894 )     (4,609 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (2,498 )     (9,228 )
Accumulated deficit     (74,174 )     (86,237 )
Total stockholders' equity     292,039       279,327  
                 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 896,279     $ 887,489  
                 


 
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
             
    Three Months Ended April 30,     Six Months Ended April 30,  
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)   2023     2022     2023     2022  
                                 
Revenue   $ 107,791     $ 96,482     $ 201,366     $ 181,930  
Cost of operations     64,317       57,544       121,438       108,866  
Gross profit     43,474       38,938       79,928       73,064  
Gross margin     40.3 %     40.4 %     39.7 %     40.2 %
                                 
General and administrative expenses     30,258       28,567       57,299       55,308  
Income from operations     13,216       10,371       22,629       17,756  
                                 
Interest expense, net     (7,348 )     (6,346 )     (14,219 )     (12,608 )
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities     1,172       2,474       5,728       2,474  
Other income, net     13       13       34       52  
Income before income taxes     7,053       6,512       14,172       7,674  
                                 
Income tax expense     1,465       527       2,109       506  
Net income     5,588       5,985       12,063       7,168  
                                 
Less preferred shares dividends     (427 )     (427 )     (868 )     (868 )
                                 
Income available to common shareholders   $ 5,161     $ 5,558     $ 11,195     $ 6,300  
                                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding                                
Basic     53,329,576       53,901,278       53,467,897       53,782,345  
Diluted     54,224,611       54,795,262       54,343,461       54,738,504  
                                 
Net income per common share                                
Basic   $ 0.09     $ 0.10     $ 0.20     $ 0.11  
Diluted   $ 0.09     $ 0.10     $ 0.20     $ 0.11  
                                 


 
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
       
    For the Six Months Ended April 30,  
(in thousands, except per share amounts)   2023     2022  
                 
Net income   $ 12,063     $ 7,168  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Non-cash operating lease expense     2,317       1,134  
Foreign currency adjustments     (1,106 )     -  
Depreciation     19,523       16,843  
Deferred income taxes     1,128       236  
Amortization of deferred financing costs     957       916  
Amortization of intangible assets     9,647       11,471  
Stock-based compensation expense     2,204       2,831  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities     (5,728 )     (2,474 )
Net gain on the sale of property, plant and equipment     (640 )     (910 )
Provision for bad debt     (70 )     50  
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Trade receivables, net     867       (8,381 )
Inventory     (681 )     (553 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (3,216 )     (3,882 )
Accounts payable     (1,112 )     (1,249 )
Accrued payroll, accrued expenses and other liabilities     (5,061 )     (1,809 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     31,092       21,391  
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchases of property, plant and equipment     (34,745 )     (60,332 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment     4,416       4,636  
Purchases of intangible assets     (800 )     (1,450 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (31,129 )     (57,146 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Proceeds on revolving loan     174,504       179,933  
Payments on revolving loan     (167,213 )     (150,759 )
Purchase of treasury stock     (8,285 )     (1,012 )
Other financing activities     (58 )     (5 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     (1,052 )     28,157  
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate on cash     250       970  
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (839 )     (6,628 )
Cash and cash equivalents:                
Beginning of period     7,482       9,298  
End of period   $ 6,643     $ 2,670  
                 


 
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Segment Revenue
             
    Three Months Ended April 30,     Change  
(in thousands)   2023     2022     $     %  
U.S. Concrete Pumping     78,386     $ 71,767     $ 6,619       9.2 %
U.K. Operations     15,239       13,541       1,698       12.5 %
U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services     14,167       11,281       2,886       25.6 %
Corporate     625       625       -       0.0 %
Intersegment     (626 )     (732 )     106       -14.5 %
Total Revenue   $ 107,791     $ 96,482     $ 11,309       11.7 %


    Six Months Ended April 30,     Change  
(in thousands)   2023     2022     $     %  
U.S. Concrete Pumping   $ 145,573     $ 134,837     $ 10,736       8.0 %
U.K. Operations     27,947       25,563       2,384       9.3 %
U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services     27,940       21,738       6,202       28.5 %
Corporate     1,250       1,250       -       0.0 %
Intersegment     (1,344 )     (1,458 )     114       -7.8 %
Total Revenue   $ 201,366     $ 181,930     $ 19,436       10.7 %
                                 


 
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss)
             
    Net Income (Loss)     Adjusted EBITDA  
    Three Months Ended April 30,     Three Months Ended April 30,                  
(in thousands, except percentages)   2023     2022     2023     2022     $ Change     % Change  
U.S. Concrete Pumping   $ 450     $ 1,663     $ 17,140     $ 18,017     $ (877 )     -4.9 %
U.K. Operations     933       89       4,597       3,776       821       21.7 %
U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services     2,728       1,446       6,471       4,641       1,830       39.4 %
Corporate     1,477       2,787       625       624       1       0.2 %
Total   $ 5,588     $ 5,985     $ 28,833     $ 27,058     $ 1,775       6.6 %


    Net Income (Loss)     Adjusted EBITDA  
    Six Months Ended April 30,     Six Months Ended April 30,                  
(in thousands, except percentages)   2023     2022     2023     2022     $ Change     % Change  
U.S. Concrete Pumping   $ (650 )   $ 961     $ 31,828     $ 32,508     $ (680 )     -2.1 %
U.K. Operations     833       (85 )     7,783       7,062       721       10.2 %
U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services     5,540       3,194       13,018       9,552       3,466       36.3 %
Corporate     6,340       3,098       1,250       1,250       -       0.0 %
Total   $ 12,063     $ 7,168     $ 53,879     $ 50,372     $ 3,507       7.0 %
                                                 


 
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Quarterly Financial Performance
                                     
(dollars in millions)   Revenue     Net Income (Loss)     Adjusted EBITDA1     Capital Expenditures2     Adjusted EBITDA less Capital Expenditures     Earnings Per Diluted Share  
Q1 2022   $ 85     $ 1     $ 23     $ 35     $ (12 )   $ 0.01  
Q2 2022   $ 96     $ 6     $ 27     $ 22     $ 5     $ 0.10  
Q3 2022   $ 105     $ 13     $ 30     $ 19     $ 11     $ 0.22  
Q4 2022   $ 115     $ 9     $ 36     $ 48     $ (12 )   $ 0.14  
Q1 2023   $ 94     $ 6     $ 25     $ 15     $ 10     $ 0.11  
Q2 2023   $ 108     $ 6     $ 29     $ 16     $ 13     $ 0.09  

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a discussion of the definition of the measure and below for a reconciliation of the current period such measure to its most comparable GAAP measure.
2 Information on M&A or growth investments included in capital expenditures have been included for relevant quarters below:
   *Q1 2022 capex includes approximately $19 million M&A and $2 million growth investment.
   *Q2 2022 capex includes approximately $11 million M&A and $5 million growth investment.
   *Q3 2022 capex includes approximately $7 million growth investment.
   *Q4 2022 capex includes approximately $31 million M&A and $13 million growth investment.
   *Q1 2023 capex includes approximately $3 million growth investment.
   *Q2 2023 capex includes approximately $6 million M&A and $1 million growth investment.

 
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Reported EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
             
    Three Months Ended April 30,     Six Months Ended April 30,  
(dollars in thousands)   2023     2022     2023     2022  
Consolidated                                
Net income   $ 5,588     $ 5,985     $ 12,063     $ 7,168  
Interest expense, net     7,348       6,346       14,219       12,608  
Income tax expense     1,465       527       2,109       506  
Depreciation and amortization     14,721       14,236       29,170       28,314  
EBITDA     29,122       27,094       57,561       48,596  
Transaction expenses     24       20       27       38  
Stock based compensation     1,064       1,351       2,204       2,831  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities     (1,172 )     (2,474 )     (5,728 )     (2,474 )
Other income, net     (13 )     (13 )     (34 )     (52 )
Other adjustments (1)     (192 )     1,080       (151 )     1,433  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 28,833     $ 27,058     $ 53,879     $ 50,372  
                                 
U.S. Concrete Pumping                                
Net income (loss)   $ 450     $ 1,663     $ (650 )   $ 961  
Interest expense, net     6,648       5,599       12,826       11,083  
Income tax expense (benefit)     97       (64 )     (292 )     (703 )
Depreciation and amortization     10,592       9,880       20,966       19,688  
EBITDA     17,787       17,078       32,850       31,029  
Transaction expenses     24       20       27       38  
Stock based compensation     1,064       1,351       2,204       2,831  
Other income, net     (6 )     (6 )     (16 )     (37 )
Other adjustments (1)     (1,729 )     (426 )     (3,237 )     (1,353 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 17,140     $ 18,017     $ 31,828     $ 32,508  
                                 
U.K. Operations                                
Net income (loss)   $ 933     $ 89     $ 833     $ (85 )
Interest expense, net     700       747       1,393       1,525  
Income tax expense (benefit)     326       51       286       (30 )
Depreciation and amortization     1,849       2,026       3,676       4,011  
EBITDA     3,808       2,913       6,188       5,421  
Other income, net     (11 )     (3 )     (17 )     (5 )
Other adjustments     800       866       1,612       1,646  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 4,597     $ 3,776     $ 7,783     $ 7,062  

(1) Other adjustments include the adjustment for warrant liabilities revaluation, restructuring costs, extraordinary expenses and non-cash currency gains/losses. As of the first quarter of fiscal 2023, we have modified the method in which adjusted EBITDA is calculated by no longer including an add-back for director costs and public company expenses. Adjusted EBITDA in the three and six months ended April 30, 2022 is recast by $0.6 million and $1.3 million, respectively, for these expenses to reflect this change.

             
    Three Months Ended April 30,     Six Months Ended April 30,  
(dollars in thousands)   2023     2022     2023     2022  
U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services                                
Net income   $ 2,728     $ 1,446     $ 5,540     $ 3,194  
Income tax expense     937       442       1,905       1,037  
Depreciation and amortization     2,065       2,117       4,100       4,191  
EBITDA     5,730       4,005       11,545       8,422  
Other income, net     4       (4 )     (1 )     (10 )
Other adjustments     737       640       1,474       1,140  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 6,471     $ 4,641     $ 13,018     $ 9,552  
                                 
Corporate                                
Net income   $ 1,477     $ 2,787     $ 6,340     $ 3,098  
Income tax expense     105       98       210       202  
Depreciation and amortization     215       213       428       424  
EBITDA     1,797       3,098       6,978       3,724  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities     (1,172 )     (2,474 )     (5,728 )     (2,474 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 625     $ 624     $ 1,250     $ 1,250  
                                 


 
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Debt
                               
    April 30,     July 31,     October 31,     January 31,     April 30,  
(in thousands)   2022     2022     2022     2023     2023  
Senior Notes     375,000       375,000       375,000       375,000       375,000  
Revolving loan draws outstanding     29,867       16,884       52,133       50,247       60,947  
Less: Cash     (2,670 )     (2,445 )     (7,482 )     (4,049 )     (6,643 )
Net debt     402,197       389,439       419,650       421,198       429,304  
                                         


 
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Historical Adjusted EBITDA
                                     
(dollars in thousands)   Q1 2022     Q2 2022     Q3 2022     Q4 2022     Q1 2023     Q2 2023  
Consolidated                                                
Net income (loss)   $ 1,183     $ 5,985     $ 12,976     $ 8,532     $ 6,475     $ 5,588  
Interest expense, net     6,261       6,346       6,517       6,765       6,871       7,348  
Income tax expense (benefit)     (22 )     527       2,030       2,991       644       1,465  
Depreciation and amortization     14,080       14,236       14,190       14,957       14,449       14,721  
EBITDA     21,502       27,094       35,713       33,245       28,439       29,122  
Transaction expenses     21       20       20       259       3       24  
Stock based compensation     1,480       1,351       1,333       870       1,140       1,064  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities     -       (2,474 )     (7,420 )     -       (4,556 )     (1,172 )
Other expense (income)     (37 )     (13 )     (16 )     (19 )     (21 )     (13 )
Other adjustments (1)     353       1,080       407       1,292       41       (192 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 23,319     $ 27,058     $ 30,037     $ 35,647     $ 25,046     $ 28,833  

(1) See note above.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Concrete Pumping Holdings Reports Strong Second Quarter 2023 Results

