Revolution Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., the company’s chief executive officer and chairman, will be a featured speaker at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference and in Barclays’ ongoing series of virtual lunchtime fireside chats.

Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

  • Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Conference Dates: June 12-15, 2023
    Fireside Chat Time/Date: 11:40 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, June 14, 2023
    Location: Dana Point, California; webcast available
  • Barclays Virtual Fireside Chat Series
    Fireside Chat Time/Date: 12:00 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, June 15, 2023
    Location: Virtual; webcast available

To access the live webcasts of the Goldman Sachs and Barclays fireside chats, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page of Revolution Medicines’ website at https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Additionally, a replay of each webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Revolution Medicines website for at least 14 days following the conference.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company’s RAS(ON) Inhibitors RMC-6236 (RASMULTI) and RMC-6291(KRASG12C) are currently in clinical development. Additional RAS(ON) Inhibitors in the company’s pipeline include RMC-9805 (KRASG12D) and RMC-0708 (KRASQ61H), both of which are currently in IND-enabling development, RMC-8839 (KRASG13C), and additional compounds targeting other RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors in clinical development include RMC-4630 (SHP2) and RMC-5552 (mTORC1/4EBP1).


Investors & Media Contact:
Erin Graves
650-779-0136
egraves@revmed.com

