Bogotá Welcomes International Transport Experts to Learn from the City’s Transformative Mobility Plans and Policies
The Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) is convening staff from its global offices alongside institutional partners in Bogotá, Colombia.
Bogotá, Colombia's capital city and home to over 7 million people, was honored with the Sustainable Transport Award in 2022 for transport interventions that expand safety, access, and mobility for its residents, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bogotá was one of the first cities in the world to create emergency bike lanes early on in the pandemic, converting many to permanent lanes today. The city also focused on reconfiguring valuable street space to allow for more pedestrian and cycling-friendly streets. Among other measures, Bogotá has placed sustainability, public health, gender, and road safety measures at its forefront through the transition to electric bus fleets, targeted traffic management efforts, and children and family-focused mobility programs.
— Claudia López Hernández, Mayor of Bogotá
To highlight the city’s recent progress and approaches to improving its infrastructure, ITDP is convening over a hundred global staff members and partners from Brazil, China, East Africa, Mexico, India, Indonesia, Sweden, and the U.S. for an Mobilize Learning Lab (MLL) event and ITDP staff meeting in June. This will be the organization’s first such convening since 2019, prior to the pandemic, and provide an important forum for cooperation, ideation, and engagement amongst participants from ITDP, the Volvo Research and Educational Foundations (VREF), the City of Bogotá, and Despacio. Notably, the Mayor of Bogotá Claudia López Hernández is giving a keynote address to all attendees, further demonstrating the importance of transport policy and advocacy to the current administration’s agenda. ITDP CEO Heather Thompson is bestowing the 2022 Sustainable Transport Award trophy to the Mayor during the event.
MLL is a collaborative project between ITDP and VREF that aims to chart and co-create a way forward on the topic of public transport, grounded in the expertise of VREF researchers and ITDP’s offices. MLL sessions over the past year have focused on key transport topics including funding and financing, equity and justice, and resiliency. With decades of transport expertise, both organizations hope to influence dialogue and action around public transport, urban space, and walking and cycling, particularly in light of the recent pandemic and a growing climate crisis. This convening will utilize the city of Bogotá as a live ‘learning lab’ to cultivate collective knowledge and build the capacity of these teams to advance more sustainable, livable cities — now and into the future.
“Cities worldwide have recognized the essential role of public transport in our urban ecosystems, particularly with the effects of the pandemic,” said Heather Thompson, ITDP CEO, “Yet many systems remain consistently underfunded and under-resourced, and that needs to change. This convening in Bogotá will provide an important in-person environment to learn from each other and gain inspiration from a city that has implemented replicable interventions to improve many forms of mobility and transport. We are excited to use this time in Bogotá as a stepping stone towards a more collaborative, forward-thinking vision for ITDP and our partners.”
“The reason why Bogotá has won the Sustainable Transport Award twice is because our city continues to build connected systems of green, transit-oriented corridors that is reversing the pyramid of car-focused roads and gray spaces of the 20th century, in order to create better environments that focus on the productivity and care infrastructure of the 21st century,” said Mayor Claudia López Hernández as she accepted the 2022 STA. “We extend all of our gratitude to ITDP and the Mobilize team for existing, for advising us, for inspiring us, for helping us to learn from other cities, and for this amazing recognition.”
For more information on the Mobilize Learning Lab, visit www.mobilize.itdp.org.
The Institute for Transportation and Development Policy is a global nonprofit that works with cities around the world to design and implement high quality transport systems and policy solutions that make cities more livable, equitable, and sustainable.
The MOBILIZE Learning Lab is a space for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and incubating solutions for sustainable urban mobility. It brings transportation planners, researchers and cities recognized by the Sustainable Transport Award program into a unique network of like-minded people.
