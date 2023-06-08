Dawn LaCarte Shares her Reason for Founding Dawn LaCarte Coaching & Consulting

Dawn Dawn La DawnLa DawnLA Carte Dawn La C

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NEW YORK, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dawn LaCarte is a respected expert in behavioral healthcare, having worked in the field for over twenty years. Throughout her varied roles as a program director, senior-level administrator, therapist, and business developer, she has gained extensive experience in every modality of treatment. In response to the needs of people and families dealing with behavioral health issues, LaCarte established Dawn LaCarte Coaching & Consulting, an inclusive counseling and life

coaching center. The center is designed to offer guidance and support for individuals who may be struggling with a wide range of issues, including addiction, trauma, and mental health disorders, as well as those managing various transitions in their lives. LaCarte's work has earned her a reputation as a highly-regarded professional who is at the forefront of helping individuals and families overcome these significant challenges.

Dawn's journey to recovery began in 2002, and since then, she has made it her mission to help others navigate the often complicated and confusing treatment system. Her goal is to not only provide support for clients, but also to assist their families in the healing process. With a long list of certifications, including NYS OASAS Advanced Certified Alcohol and Substance Abuse Counselor, Certified Clinical Interventionist, Certified Grief Educator, CCAR Certified Recovery Coach, and USUI Reiki Master Teacher, Dawn is highly qualified to guide those on the path towards recovery. As a graduate of the New York State University at Albany, with a bachelor's degree and master's degree in social work, Dawn has the knowledge and expertise to facilitate meaningful and beneficial outcomes for her clients and their families.

Dawn LaCarte Coaching and Consulting was founded out of a recognition of a shortage of specialized services in the early 2000s. Fueled by a desire to help those struggling with addiction and traumatic life transitions, Dawn LaCarte launched DLC to provide tailored assistance to those who require it most.

Dawn LaCarte Coaching & Consulting was founded with a purpose that goes beyond mere business goals,the support she received during her own journey has motivated her to help others in similar positions and to use her experiences to help them overcome their difficulties.

LaCarte operates with a unique philosophy when it comes to addressing mental health issues. Her approach is active, and she provides clients with customized solutions that can help them cope with the daily demands of life. Her knowledge of the field sets her apart, and she has a holistic approach that covers physical, spiritual, relational, and family health needs. LaCarte is an interactive and authentic professional, and this reputation is backed up by her easy going demeanor that encourages clients to be honest and open.

Dawn understands that collaboration is key, and she puts great emphasis on working with other providers. In particular, she enjoys collaborating with families to navigate the behavioral healthcare environment, to ensure that everyone is referred to the clinically appropriate level of care. Overall, LaCarte is committed to helping her clients achieve better emotional wellness and a fulfilling life.

For the past two decades, the unique approach that the organization has taken in meeting clients' needs has proven effective, making it a leader in providing comprehensive services to those struggling with some of life's most complex issues.

Today, Dawn LaCarte Coaching and Consulting continues to provide discreet and effective services as it looks to expand its reach and help even more individuals and families.This dedication to helping others is what fuels Dawn's passion for her work: providing specialized counseling and life coaching services for individuals needing solutions for their problems. Dawn LaCarte Coaching & Consulting exists to empower people to make positive changes in their lives, to draw on their own inner strength, and to gain control over their lives. It is this commitment that sets the company apart and makes it a vital resource in the world of mental health.



