Rodriguez & Associates Trial Team Recognized for Kern County Record Personal Injury Verdict
Rodriguez & Associates’ trial team is recognized by the Daily Journal’s Top Verdicts list for obtaining the highest personal injury verdict in Kern County.
Our clients’ quality of life was taken away. They feel vindicated.”BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Rodriguez, founding partner of Rodriguez & Associates, along with partners Chantal Trujillo and Danay Gonzalez, were recognized by the Daily Journal’s Top Verdicts list for obtaining the largest personal injury verdict in Kern County history in Ruckman et al. v. Big N Deep Ag Development Co. et al. (BCV-15-101699): https://bit.ly/3ChfMz6.
— Daniel Rodriguez, founding partner, Rodriguez & Associates
The case resulted from a November 2015 natural gas pipeline explosion that occurred when a bulldozer operated by Big N Deep Agricultural Development Co. struck a PG&E Co. gas pipeline as the dozer was prepping land for planting. The preventable incident destroyed the home of a Bakersfield, California family. Members of the family, including an infant, suffered major burns and other significant injuries.
In pursuit of a fair and just outcome, Rodriguez and his persistent trial team navigated extensive legal opposition, aggressive corporate insurance teams, a pandemic, and a number of appeals in order to reach the record verdict against Big N Deep Ag Development Co. et al that awarded $73.6 million in damages to the family. Through combined settlement agreements and jury verdicts, the plaintiffs received a total of over $140 million in damages collectively from the five defendants involved in the incident.
"Justice was served. All of the companies involved in this case cut corners when it came to safety. They all violated basic safety laws, basic safety rules, basic safety regulations — and because of that, a family paid the price."
After more than seven years of medical treatments, legal proceedings, and the rebuilding of their home and lives, the family has received justice and closure. “Our clients’ quality of life was taken away. They feel vindicated,” Rodriguez said of the outcome.
About Rodriguez & Associates
Rodriguez & Associates has decades of experience representing victims of serious personal injury and wrongful death claims resulting from the negligence and careless actions of individuals, large companies, and organizations who disregard basic safety precautions. The leading Bakersfield, California personal injury law firm has obtained the top 3 highest personal injury verdicts in Kern County, Ca history and has more multi-million dollar verdicts than any other law firm in the Southern San Joaquin Valley. Learn more about Rodriguez & Associates here https://www.rodriguezlaw.net/.
