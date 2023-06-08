Checking a pharmacy’s license through your state board of pharmacy is an important step in knowing whether you are using a safe online pharmacy. Click on your state to look for your online pharmacy in the state’s board of pharmacy license database. If your online pharmacy is not listed, you should not use that pharmacy. If your pharmacy is listed, please also confirm that the pharmacy:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.