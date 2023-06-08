Freedom Alliance Names Student Ambassador; Kiki Patterson Honors Late Father by Helping Those in Need

/EIN News/ -- DULLES, Va., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Alliance, one of the nation’s premier military support organizations, has named a Columbus State University undergraduate as its 2023 Scholarship Fund Student Ambassador.

Freedom Alliance honors and supports veterans and their families through a variety of resources. Through their Scholarship Fund, Freedom Alliance provides financial backing for children of fallen or wounded heroes to complete their studies at trade schools, community colleges or four-year institutions.

Kesauna “Kiki” Patterson was two years old when her father, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Esau G. Patterson, lost his life in Baghdad on April 29, 2004, during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was one of eight soldiers killed that day when a vehicle approached his unit, and the driver detonated a bomb.

As the child of a servicemember killed in the line of duty, Kiki qualifies for a Freedom Alliance scholarship and is currently earning her degree in psychology from Georgia’s Columbus State University. As an active member of her community, Kiki volunteers during her free time by providing technical assistance to local churches as well as helps at Safe House Ministries. Here, she volunteers to assist in feeding those in need as well as provides hygiene kits to men and women experiencing addiction, homelessness, and/or incarceration as they transition back into the community.

As Student Ambassador, Kiki will travel the country to speak with media, engage with civic organizations and meet with Freedom Alliance supporters.

“Supporting Gold Star children like Kiki is integral to keeping her father’s memory alive and we are honored to have her represent Freedom Alliance,” said Tom Kilgannon, President of Freedom Alliance. “Amplifying the voices of our Student Ambassadors is crucial to helping communicate and educate others on the many sacrifices made by our military families.”

Kiki says the assistance she has received from Freedom Alliance is truly a blessing.

“Thank you for this spectacular opportunity and thank you for helping students like me be able to grow into productive citizens. I hope to make both my family and Freedom Alliance proud with all my accomplishments to come.”

In the more than 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Freedom Alliance has awarded more than $23 million in college scholarships to over 2,500 individual students who have a parent that was killed or permanently disabled in the service of our country.

There are an estimated 7,000 youths who have lost a parent in Afghanistan or Iraq and the vast majority have not yet attended college. It is estimated that over the next ten years, 5,500 children of service members killed in action (KIA) – and thousands more who become permanently disabled – will be eligible for the scholarship. Freedom Alliance is now accepting scholarship applications for the upcoming academic year at www.FAScholarship.com.

About Freedom Alliance: Freedom Alliance is a charitable organization providing help and support to wounded troops and military families. Freedom Alliance has awarded more than $23 million in college scholarships to children of heroes killed or disabled in military service and spent millions more helping injured veterans and their families with outdoor therapy trips, Heroes Retreats, care packages, mortgage-free homes, all-terrain chairs and more. Learn about Freedom Alliance at FreedomAlliance.org or facebook.com/FreedomAlliance.

Julie Capobianco Vistra Communications 813-369-5187 JulieC@ConsultVistra.com