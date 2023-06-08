Toll Brothers Announces Opening of 12 New Model Homes in St. George, Utah

Regency at Desert Color offers luxury homes and exceptional amenities for 55+ active adults in Southern Utah

/EIN News/ -- ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, has announced the grand opening of 12 new model homes at its Regency at Desert Color community in St. George, Utah. Interested home buyers are invited to tour and experience the ultimate in 55+ active adult living in the new professionally designed and decorated Toll Brothers model homes located at 5637 South Agave Peak Lane in St. George.



When complete, the Regency at Desert Color community will include approximately 550 luxury single-family homes by Toll Brothers. The new model home park features three decorated model homes for each of the community’s impressive four home collections.

From cozy duplex homes to expansive single-family floor plans with RV garage options, Regency at Desert Color offers 14 new home designs ranging from 1,425 to 3,294 square feet in living space. For home buyers looking to move in a shorter timeframe, they can purchase one of a limited number of designer-appointed quick move-in homes in the community. For buyers who want to select their own finishes, they can choose from available home sites and personalize their future home at the onsite Toll Brothers Design Studio.





Regency at Desert Color residents will enjoy their own exclusive private resort-style clubhouse that will include both indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center, lounge areas, event lawns, bocce ball and pickle ball courts. In addition, Regency residents have access to a multitude of Desert Color’s master plan amenities including retail shops, an amenity center, dining and lounge areas, a golf entertainment complex, 210 acres of parks and trail systems, and a 2.5-acre lagoon for onsite water activities.

“Our stunning new Toll Brothers Regency model homes serve as an inspiration to our home buyers. Whether they are looking for a forever home or a second home, we have home designs to accommodate both, combined with an incredible array of amenities to provide the active-adult lifestyle they are looking for,” said Gary Mayo, Group President of Toll Brothers in Nevada and Southern Utah. “Regency at Desert Color is conveniently located just two hours from Las Vegas in beautiful St. George. This area offers so much variety in outdoor recreational opportunities, making it the perfect place to call home.”

“Toll Brothers Regency at Desert Color 55+ active-adult community is the ideal addition to the Desert Color’s diverse offerings,” noted Mitch Dansie, Vice President of Operations for GWC Capital, developer of the Desert Color master-planned community. “We are honored to have Toll Brothers in Desert Color and help us fulfill the vision of providing something for everyone in southern Utah.”

The Regency at Desert Color model homes are now available to tour. Interested home buyers can speak with a Toll Brothers Sales Consultant by calling (855) 700-8655 or visit RegencyAtDesertColor.com.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/802ee913-2b04-44e3-89fb-3d50f82ff265

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe28f4ae-9562-404e-8b7f-09bda8c8bab1

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)