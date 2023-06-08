PEI to increase tree planting to 1.3 million trees annually

CANADA, June 8 - The province is working to replant hurricane-damaged forests and expand forested land.

$1 million in provincial funding for tree planting will be used to expand the J. Frank Gaudet Tree Nursery and work with community partners and landowners on tree planting.

“Prince Edward Island is committed to increasing our tree production by 30 percent to 1,300,000 trees per year. Removing carbon through forests is a key pillar in reaching our provincial net-zero goals and our climate adaptation plans, and this funding will make sure we are maintaining and growing our forested lands.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

There are four different streams of the PEI 2 Billion Tree Program, with support available for agricultural operations, watershed groups, landowners and municipalities. Provincial staff will work directly with the agricultural sector to expand forested areas, assist with planting in watersheds, and enroll local landowners in planting plans.

Municipalities can soon apply for up to $50,000 in funding to plant larger caliper trees in common areas, greenspaces, and to replace legacy trees. Funding can be used for trees, planting tools, equipment rentals, and professional tree planting services.

Municipalities and landowners will soon be able to apply online

The J. Frank Gaudet Tree Nursery is undergoing an expansion, adding three new greenhouses and tree production will ramp up to 1,300,000 trees per year. In recognition of climate change, biodiversity, economics and consistent seed availability, this new program will focus on six native species:

White Spruce

White Pine

Eastern Hemlock

White Birch

Yellow Birch

Red Maple

By expanding both urban and rural forests through the planting of trees, local wildlife habitats will be expanded, residents will have additional space to enjoy outdoor recreation activities and PEI will increase its resiliency to climate change.

