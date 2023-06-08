Province gifting RCMP with commemorative plates

CANADA, June 8 - This year is the 150th anniversary of the RCMP and to recognize this milestone, the province has created a commemorative licence plate.

The plates feature RCMP 150 and are available in French and English. The RCMP will distribute the plates to their staff and retired members.

With more than 658 detachments across Canada, the RCMP is responsible for policing communities on the Island except Charlottetown, Summerside, and Kensington.

The RCMP has been providing provincial police service in Prince Edward Island since 1932. PEI’s "L" Division is made up of more than 200 police officers, civilian members and public service employees.

“We are pleased to mark the 150th anniversary milestone of the important services the RCMP provide to our province with these unique commemorative plates. Working together with our Island police forces, we can ensure Islanders have a high degree of confidence in safety on our roads and throughout our province.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson

“I am proud of the collaborative effort that exists between our government and police services, including the RCMP, who play an important role in delivering a high-quality service across PEI. These unique license plates offer Islanders the opportunity to come together and support those who help keep our communities safe and I want to wish all of our colleagues in the RCMP a happy 150th anniversary.”

- Deputy Premier, Justice and Public Safety Minister and Attorney General Bloyce Thompson

Visit RCMP 150 to learn more about the history of the RCMP in Canada.

